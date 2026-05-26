NSCDC seals Steel company’s facilities over alleged theft, terror financing

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has secured a court order to seal all branches of a steel company known as Inner Galaxy Steel Company and its partners, Jiuxing Integrity Industrial Ltd, nationwide.

This development followed the raid on a syndicate involved in serious infrastructure theft and wide range of economic sabotage.

The operation marks a significant escalation in the Federal Government’s crackdown on the vandalism of critical national assets and the alleged financing of terrorism by individuals and companies.

In a statement issued by the National Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commandant of Corps, Afolabi Babawale, the NSCDC said the action was based on actionable evidence gathered during its painstaking and thorough investigations.

Several suspects linked to the syndicate have been apprehended and will soon face charges including conspiracy to commit felony and theft, endangering railway passengers, obstruction and damage to railway infrastructure and dishonestly receiving stolen property.

The Corps also cited allegations of financing terrorist groups but did not go into details on the allegation.

Armed with search warrants and court orders, operatives of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad allegedly raided the Birnin Yero facility in Igabi LGA, in Kaduna State.

During the raids, officers recovered dozens of railway sleepers and tracks. The items are being secured and transferred to the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC as exhibits to be used for prosecution.

According to the statement, confessions from arrested staff showed that the syndicate operated a coordinated logistics network.

Vandalized infrastructure, especially iron sheets, was reportedly moved to the company’s headquarters and other branches, where the items were melted and recycled into commercial products such as nails and roofing sheets, among other items.

Following the discoveries, closure and investigation orders were extended to the companies’ headquarters in Ahala Ukwa Village, Ukwa West LGA, Abia State, and the northern hub in Tasha Rawayyah, Gusau, Zamfara State.

The order also covers all other branches and subsidiaries of the companies nationwide.

The NSCDC said some Chinese nationals were involved in managing the complex and they have been summoned for questioning but have not yet appeared before the team of investigators. The Corps stated that efforts to secure their appearance are ongoing.

The NSCDC Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi has directed the Head of the CG’s Special Investigation Squad, Appollos Dandaura, to maintain diligence and professionalism throughout the operation.

He said any suspect found culpable would face the full weight of the law, warning the government will no longer take the vandalism of national infrastructure lightly in any part of the country.

Audi commended the judiciary for swiftly granting the legal instruments, which assisted the operation, noting that the move prevented further interference with evidence.

He also acknowledged the role of the media in highlighting economic crimes and ensuring public accountability.

The NSCDC urged members of the public to continue providing credible information to help curb infrastructure theft, even as the Corps said public cooperation remained vital to reducing vandalism of national assets.

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