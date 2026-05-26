NLNG Train 7 reaches 92% completion, nears pre-commissioning phase

SOPURUCHI ONWUKA, Editor

The seventh gas liquefaction train of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited is on course to imminent completion, having reached 92 percent of project stages.

The plant which aligns with existing trains at the company’s gas processing complex in Bonny Island, Rivers State, will propel Nigeria’s LNG production capacity with additional 8.0 million tons per annum (mtpa) from current 22 mtpa to 30 mpta upon completion.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adeleye Falade, declared at a forum hosted by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Lagos that the $7.0 billion project driven by Saipem, Chiyoda, Daewoo continues enjoy broad support from the presidency and industry regulators.

In a presentation delivered on his behalf at the event, Falade stated that the project has so far consumed significant 120 million man hour out of the target 200 million man hours of mostly indigenous labour.

He also declared that the company has enhanced all safety measures on the construction site after recording two lost time on injury (LTI) incidents. He assured that the project contractors are prioritizing workplace safety as the project drives to pre-commissioning stages.