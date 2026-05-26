Nestle Nigeria Plc, 57th Annual General meeting held in Lagos

L-r… Managing Director/CEO Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Wassim Elhusseini: Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode: Company Secretary /Legal Adviser, Bode Ayeku: Finance Director, Mr. Josue Mbassi: Non-Executive Director. Mr. Martin Kruegel: Independent Non-Executive Director .Dr.Juliet Ehimuan, during the 57th Annual General Meeting of Nestle Nigeria Plc, held in Lagos on 25th May 2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L- r …Independent Non-Executive Director Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Adebisi Lamikanra: Executive Director, Mrs. Kemisola Ajasa; L-r. Managing Director/CEO Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Mr Wassim Elhusseini: Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode: Company Secretary /Legal Adviser, Bode Ayeku.

L-r …Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka: Nestle Human Resources Director, Mr Shakiru Lawal and Marketing Service Manager; Ifelayo Disu.

Cross Section of the Shareholders at the 57th Nestle Nigeria Plc Annual General Meeting held at Balmoral Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

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