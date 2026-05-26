NDPHC restores 450MW Alaoji Power plant to national grid after three-year shutdown

UGO AMAD

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr. Jennifer Adighije, has announced the restoration of the 450-megawatt Alaoji Open Cycle Power Plant in Abia State to the national grid after a three-year shutdown caused by gas supply and metering disputes.

Adighije made the disclosure during a meeting with the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, where she briefed him on efforts undertaken by the company to revive the power plant.

She explained that the plant was shut down in 2023 following discrepancies between metering and trading points, which prompted gas supplier TotalEnergies to suspend gas supply to the facility. The situation was further compounded by outstanding financial obligations.

According to her, the restoration of the Alaoji plant became a top priority upon her assumption of office in 2024.

“The good news is that we have completed all remedial works on the defective gas line. We have also fully defrayed our outstanding obligations to TotalEnergies, and gas supply to the plant has now been restored,” she said.

Adighije added that extensive electromechanical works had also been carried out on the plant, resulting in the successful restoration of three generating units: GT1, GT22 and GT23 which are now available to dispatch about 375 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

She noted that the plant possesses adequate transmission infrastructure with no significant evacuation constraints, describing it as a strategic and viable generation asset capable of supporting improved electricity supply nationwide.

The NDPHC boss also commended the Abia State Government for its reforms in the electricity sector, particularly the Aba ring-fenced power arrangement and the establishment of the state electricity regulatory agency.

She said the company was leveraging the provisions of the Electricity Act and the evolving bilateral electricity market to partner with states and eligible customers in improving electricity access across the country.

“We would love to form a strategic alliance with Abia State, considering your administration’s strong commitment to securing uninterrupted electricity supply for the people of the state,” she said.

Responding, Governor Otti praised the management of NDPHC for restoring the Alaoji plant, describing the development as critical to economic growth and industrialisation in Abia State.

“The last time I visited the Alaoji plant, it was regrettable that such huge capacity was lying idle. I am delighted to learn that the plant has now been brought back to life,” the governor said.

Otti disclosed that the plant could eventually be expanded from its current capacity to 800 megawatts and later to about 1,100 megawatts, subject to the availability of funding.

He reiterated that electricity remains one of the most critical drivers of economic development and noted that his administration had prioritised investments in power infrastructure since assuming office in 2023.

The governor further revealed that the state government had ring-fenced the Umuahia electricity market and entered into an agreement with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company to acquire electricity distribution assets covering Umuahia and surrounding areas.

According to him, the state would require about 100 megawatts to service the eight local government areas under the Umuahia ring-fence, while investments in renewable energy and mini-grid projects were also ongoing.

He directed the state Commissioner for Power to work closely with NDPHC officials on modalities for wheeling electricity from the Alaoji plant to Umuahia and other parts of the state.

Otti assured the NDPHC management of the state government’s support and urged the company to remain steadfast despite prevailing challenges in the power sector.

Speaking after a tour of the facility, the Abia State Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Monday Ikechukwu, assured Adighije of the state government’s readiness to partner with NDPHC.

He said the state was prepared to commence commercial negotiations with the company, stressing that reliable electricity supply remains a major priority of the administration.

Earlier, the Acting Chief Operating Officer of the Alaoji Power Plant, Engr. Emenogu Augustine Uzoma, stated that the facility was fully prepared for sustained operations.