‎Navy FOC inaugurates new accommodation, sports facilities, lauds Tantita’s partnership

‎EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

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‎The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Admiral Suleiman Ibrahim, on Monday, inaugurated new accommodation blocks, sports facilities and expanded parking areas at the base of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), Delta, in Warri.

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‎This is just as the naval boss hailed Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) for deliberately funding welfare projects aimed at improving personnel’s comfort and strengthening operational efficiency in the Niger Delta.

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‎DAILY CHAMPION reports that some of the projects inaugurated at the Warri Naval Base included a 30-room self-contained senior rates accommodation, an Executive Officer’s institutional house, lawn tennis and volleyball courts, as well as Car Parks 5 and 6.

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‎Renovation works carried out within the Base, including upgrades to the administrative block, auditorium and corps members’ lodge, also received commendation during the ceremony.

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‎Speaking at the event, Admiral Ibrahim said the projects represented more than physical structures, noting that they reflected improved operational capacity, strategic cooperation and a commitment to personnel welfare.

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‎He praised Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited for sponsoring the accommodation projects, saying the intervention would improve the comfort and efficiency of naval personnel serving within the Command’s oil-producing operational areas.

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‎Admiral Ibrahim explained that the relationship between the Navy and Tantita had remained strong since the award of the surveillance contract to the private security firm in 2022, dismissing suggestions of any disagreement between the two organisations.

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‎According to him, the Central Naval Command covers several oil-producing states that contribute significantly to Nigeria’s crude oil output, making collaboration between the Navy and security stakeholders essential for protecting national economic assets.

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‎“The relationship between Tantita and the Nigerian Navy goes a long way and that has to do with the protection of Nigeria’s crude oil which is the main stay of the nation.

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‎”So we work collaboratively to ensure that the crude oil is protected and to also ensure that there’s an increase in production..

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‎“What Tantita has done would go a long way to impact the habitability of our personnel. We have seen how beautifully done the project is and the personnel that will use them will see somewhere very comfortable to rest after working hard,” he said.

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‎The Rear Admiral also commended the Commander of NNS Delta, Commodore Shehu Tasiu, and the project team for transforming the Base through infrastructural development and improved working conditions.

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‎He added that the newly inaugurated sports facilities and car parks would encourage teamwork, physical fitness and orderliness within the Base, while also urging officers and personnel to maintain the facilities properly.

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‎“To the officers, Ratings, and Civilian Staff of NNS DELTA, let these projects serve as proof that your hard work is seen and valued. However, I charge you to protect these assets. A commissioned project is only as good as its maintenance. Be vigilant. Security remains our primary mandate. Do not let the comfort of new facilities dull your edge.

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‎”Be professional, utilize the renovated admin block and auditorium to sharpen your operational planning and administrative drills. Look around you and be proud. This Base is becoming a model of excellence in the Central Naval Command. Own that pride, and let it drive you to greater discipline and performance,” he added.

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‎In his speech, the Commander of NNS Delta, Commodore Tasiu, said the projects were deliberately conceived to improve the welfare and living conditions of personnel serving in the Base.

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‎He noted that decent accommodation remained directly connected to operational effectiveness, morale and discipline among officers securing Nigeria’s maritime environment and oil infrastructure in the Niger Delta.

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‎Tasiu described Tantita’s intervention as an example of a meaningful partnership between security institutions and the private sector, stressing that national security required collaboration among stakeholders.

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‎The naval commander further appealed to corporate organisations and industry players to support infrastructure and welfare projects for security agencies, noting that such investments ultimately contribute to national stability and economic growth.

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‎“These projects did not happen by accident. They happened because of deliberate support, clear vision, and a shared belief that those who defend our waters deserve good facilities including decent homes,” Tasiu said.

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‎“Tantita, you have demonstrated what true partnership looks like. By providing quality accommodation for our personnel, you have invested directly in the comfort, dignity, and readiness of those who patrol the creeks, secure oil infrastructure, and keep our maritime domain safe day and night.”

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‎He added that the Base had also undertaken several internal improvement projects, including renovations in the administrative block and upgrades to the corps members’ lodge, in line with efforts to create a more conducive environment for personnel.

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‎Tasiu assured stakeholders that the facilities would be properly maintained and utilised, while reaffirming the Navy’s commitment to professionalism, accountability and cooperation with security agencies and host communities.

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‎Also speaking with journalists after the inauguration, the Executive Director of Operations and Technical at Tantita Security Services Limited, Captain Warredi Enisuoh, said the company considered support for the armed forces a patriotic obligation.

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‎He said the Nigerian Navy had remained committed and professional in securing the nation’s waterways and oil assets, adding that the projects were intended to provide comfort for personnel carrying out difficult assignments.

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‎“We are respecters of the armed forces in Nigeria and they have been very noble. These are people who have signed up to exchange their lives for us to live and the least we can do is to give them comfort as much as possible before they are called upon in their next duties,” Enisuoh said.

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‎“Our responsibilities cover the ocean and waters and we can’t do that without the support and comfort of the Nigerian Navy and that is what informed our decisions.”

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‎Earlier, NNS donated 1,200 books, 350 bags, 10 whiteboards, board marker, school bells, board dusters, markers, footballand other learning materials to pupils of Ogiame Primary School in Warri Delta State.

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‎The items were donated in commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Nigerian Navy in an outreach tagged Educational Rhapsody on Monday, May 25, 2026.

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‎The outreach featured a career talk, and interactive sessions between naval officers and the pupils, with the Commander of NNS Delta, Commodore Shehu Tasiu, urging the children to dream big and remain discipline.

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‎The 70th anniversary celebration ended with a rating party on the eve of Monday, May 25, 2026.

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