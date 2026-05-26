Iodised salt and recovery of Goiter— Here’s what you need to know

BY VICTOR TALKSHEALTH

You may have seen it in your village, at the market, or even in your own family, a person walking around with a noticeable swelling at the base of their throat, just below where you swallow. Some people call it “big neck.” In medicine, it is called goiter (pronounced GOY-ter), and for many years, people in Nigeria and across West Africa believed it was caused by drinking bad water, or that it was simply “how God made some people.” Neither is true.

Goiter, in most cases, is caused by the lack of one simple thing in your diet: a mineral called iodine. And the good news — perhaps the most important health news you will read this year — is that this condition can largely be prevented, and in many cases reversed, by something as straightforward as using the right kind of salt when you cook.

What Is Iodine, and Why Does Your Body Need It?

Iodine is a natural mineral — a tiny chemical your body cannot make on its own, so it must come from your food or water. Your thyroid gland, a small organ shaped like a butterfly sitting at the front of your neck, needs iodine to do its job. That job is to produce hormones — substances that control how your body uses energy, how your brain develops, how you grow, and how you stay warm.

Think of your thyroid gland like a generator. Iodine is its fuel. When the fuel runs low, the generator does not just stop — it struggles harder and harder to keep running. In doing so, it swells up. That swelling is what we see as goiter.

Warning Signs of Goiter

1) A visible or felt lump or swelling at the front of the neck

2) Difficulty swallowing food or water

3) A feeling of tightness in the throat

4) Hoarse or changed voice

5) Trouble breathing, especially when lying down

6) Unexplained tiredness, weight gain, or always feeling cold

Brief History of Goiter in Nigeria

Nigeria is a large country, and not all the soil is the same. Communities far from the sea — particularly in inland areas like parts of the North, the Middle Belt, and even some parts of the South — often have soil and water that is naturally low in iodine. People who live in these areas and eat mostly local food grown in that soil will not get enough iodine in their diet, no matter how much they eat.

This is why, before Nigeria’s government stepped in, goiter was extremely common. Research records show that 1 in every 5 Nigerians — a national goiter rate of 20 percent — was affected. In some communities, particularly in Enugu and Kogi States, up to 40 out of every 100 people had goiter. It was not a rare disease. It was an everyday reality.

How Iodized Salt Changed Everything

In 1992, the Federal Government of Nigeria made a bold decision: all food-grade salt sold in the country must have iodine added to it. This process called salt iodization involves mixing a very small, safe amount of iodine into ordinary table salt at the factory. You cannot taste the difference. You cannot see the difference. But your thyroid gland can feel the difference.

The results were remarkable. By the early 2000s, the government had achieved 98 percent coverage of iodized salt in Nigerian homes. The national goiter rate fell dramatically from 20 percent to just 6 percent. In 2005, Nigeria became the very first country in all of Africa to be officially certified by international health authorities as having eliminated iodine deficiency disorders at a national level. It was a proud achievement — and a model for the rest of the continent.

Can Goiter Be Cured?

This is the question most people want answered, and the answer is: it depends on how early you act.

If your goiter is caused by iodine deficiency and you catch it early, then yes simply eating enough iodine through iodized salt and iodine-rich foods can cause the swelling to shrink. A study conducted in Cameroon, a neighbouring country with similar food patterns to Nigeria found that after just seven months of using iodized salt, 84 out of every 100 children with goiter showed significant reduction in their thyroid swelling. That is an 84 percent recovery rate, without any surgery, without expensive drugs.

However, doctors warn that if a goiter is left untreated for too long — roughly five years or more — the swelling may become permanent. The thyroid tissue hardens and can no longer shrink back to normal size, even if you start taking iodine later. That is why early action is critical. Do not wait and hope the swelling goes away by itself. See a doctor and get checked.

Beyond Goiter: What Else Iodine Deficiency Does

Brain damage in babies — the most serious consequence. A pregnant woman with iodine deficiency can give birth to a child with lifelong intellectual disability, even if the baby looks normal at birth

Stillbirths and miscarriages — iodine deficiency in pregnancy increases the risk significantly

Slow thinking and poor school performance in children

Hypothyroidism — an underactive thyroid that causes constant tiredness, cold intolerance, and inability to concentrate

Stunted growth in children who grow up without enough iodine

The Problem That Still Exists And the New Threats

Despite Nigeria’s progress, not everything is perfect. In some parts of the country, particularly in Ekiti East Local Government Area, goiter rates remain stubbornly high even where iodized salt is available. Researchers have found that eating large amounts of cassava can interfere with the body’s ability to use iodine properly, especially when cassava is not well processed. This does not mean you should stop eating eba or garri. It means that getting enough iodine becomes even more important for families who eat a lot of cassava-based foods.

There is also a newer threat that health workers are concerned about: the growing popularity of unrefined sea salt, rock salt, and organic salts, which many people buy based on the belief that they are “more natural” or healthier. These salts are not iodized. Always check the label. If it does not say “iodized,” it is not protecting your thyroid.

What You Should Do Starting Today

The message from doctors, nutritionists, and public health experts is clear and simple. First, check the salt in your kitchen right now it should say “iodized” on the packet or container. Second, if someone in your family has swelling on their neck, take them to see a doctor or visit your nearest Primary Health Care centre. Third, pregnant women and nursing mothers need even more iodine than usual, and should discuss supplementation with their doctor or midwife.

Goiter is not a death sentence. It is not a spiritual attack. In most cases, it is a nutritional problem with a nutritional solution. Nigeria has already proved to the world that this battle can be won. The tools are available. The salt is affordable. The only thing left to do is to use it and to spread the word.

Victor Aniogbu (Victor TalksHealth) is a Human Anatomist and Wellness Advocate.

He wrote in from Owerri.

For feedback, email– victortalkshealth11@gmail.com

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