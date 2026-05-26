Immigration warns Nigerians against illegal travel, fake job offers abroad

The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS has warned Nigerians against attempting to leave the country without valid travel documents, stressing that such actions are illegal and expose individuals to serious risks.

In a public alert posted on X on Monday, the Service Public Relations Officer, DCI AS Akinlabi, said the service cautioned that all international travel must be carried out with a valid passport, visa (where required), and other approved immigration documents.

It noted that any attempt to bypass official procedures or use unauthorised border routes constitutes a violation of Nigerian law.

The NIS also raised concern over the growing use of fraudulent migration schemes, where criminal networks lure unsuspecting citizens, particularly young people, with false promises of employment, education, or better living conditions abroad.

“These schemes often result in forced labour, human trafficking, and other forms of exploitation,” the service warned, adding that no legitimate travel process bypasses established immigration procedures or official border posts.

The agency urged Nigerians to verify all travel and recruitment offers through official channels and avoid dealing with unregistered agents or individuals promoting irregular migration.

Members of the public were also advised to report suspicious activities to the nearest Immigration Service formation or other relevant security agencies.

Reaffirming its commitment, the NIS said it remains resolute in securing Nigeria’s borders and protecting citizens from exploitation and illegal migration networks.

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