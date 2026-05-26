Hon. Fred Agbedi defends stewardship, highlights development strides across Sagbama/Ekeremor Constituency

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

A federal lawmaker representing the Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency in the green chamber, Hon. Fred Agbedi has defended his stewardship by highlighting a wide range of infrastructure, healthcare, education, and empowerment projects executed across communities within the constituency.

Agbedi, a four-term member of the House of Representatives, stated that Sagbama local government area has occupied the federal seat for more two decades, while Ekeremor local government area has held it for only about eight years since 1999. On that basis, he argued that it is now Ekeremor’s turn to produce the representative.

Speaking on his achievements and future plans, the lawmaker said his focus has consistently been on delivering development projects and improving the living conditions of his constituents.

According to him, project monitoring and direct supervision remain central to his leadership style, stressing that he regularly visits project sites to ensure quality delivery and accountability.

“I am someone who takes time to commission and inspect projects across my federal constituency,as I sit here, tomorrow I will be going to my local government area to inspect ongoing projects and also visit the renovation of a health centre that is underway.”

He further disclosed that preparations were ongoing for the commencement of a modern market project in one of the local government areas, noting that contractors had already begun mobilization to the site.

The lawmaker maintained that his development footprint cuts across most communities within the constituency,in terms of completed projects, I can tell you that I have executed projects in over two-thirds of the communities in my federal constituency, he stated.

Agbedi explained that education has remained one of his key intervention areas, revealing that schools are constructed and renovated annually through constituency budget allocations.

“I have been able to construct and renovate at least three to four schools in every budget year within my constituency,beyond physical infrastructure the lawmaker noted that he has sustained empowerment programmes aimed at reducing poverty and creating opportunities for youths and women.”

“According to him, the programmes include vocational training and the distribution of tools and equipment to beneficiaries,we carry out empowerment programmes every two years ranging from training to the provision of empowerment equipment, he explained we have trained people in catering, perfume production and other vocational skills to help them become self-reliant.”

He further disclosed that cooperative societies involving women across several communities had benefited from grants designed to strengthen local businesses and improve household income.

“I have also been involved in organizing people into cooperative groups where women from many communities were brought together,” he said,grants ranging from ₦350,000 to ₦1 million were provided to support their activities.”

The lawmaker said rural electrification through solar power has become necessary because many communities remain outside the national electricity grid,he explained that solar powered street lighting projects have improved safety and mobility in several areas.

“One very important thing for our communities is solar light systems,” he noted,most of our communities are without the national grid and with solar lights people can move safely even in the darkest nights.”

Healthcare, he added, has also received special attention through medical outreach programmes and interventions in health facilities.

Agbedi recalled the recent commissioning of solar-powered facilities for health centres and narrated how one medical outreach programme led to life-changing support for a child with an eye condition.

“Recently, I was involved in commissioning solar-powered facilities for health centres he said,during one of our medical outreaches i met a child with a serious eye challenge and we had to take the child to Lagos for treatment.”

According to him, seeing the child again after treatment inspired him to sponsor the child’s education,when I saw the child again and observed the improvement, I decided to award a scholarship from kindergarten to university level, he added.

The lawmaker also revealed plans to introduce a healthcare scheme aimed at providing free medical services to about 2,000 constituents annually once fully operational.

For a better society

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