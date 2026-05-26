“He ought not to have collected the form”: Wike reacts as Fubara quits Rivers APC guber race, backs Chinda

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike has said he was not surprised by Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara’s withdrawal from the All Progressives Congress governorship primaries, arguing that the governor breached an earlier political agreement by picking up the nomination form in the first place.

Wike spoke to journalists in Abuja on Monday after inspecting ongoing projects in the FCT, where he used the occasion to comment on the political developments in his home state and nationally.

Reacting to the outcome of the APC primaries in Rivers, which produced Hon. Kingsley Chinda as the party’s governorship candidate, Wike said the result reflected Chinda’s standing and experience.

“I wouldn’t want to say I was surprised. A good product markets itself. Everybody knows that Kingsley Chinda is the material,” he said.

He highlighted Chinda’s political pedigree, noting his service in both the executive and legislature, and his role as former PDP Minority Leader in the House of Representatives.

“I’m sure that he must have been approached by the ruling All Progressive Congress to join them and then get the ticket,” Wike added.

The FCT Minister said Fubara’s decision to step down did not come as a shock, citing a prior understanding between the parties involved in the state’s political crisis.

“I’m not surprised that the governor withdrew. In the first place, he ought not to have collected the form, because the agreement was reached that the impeachment should be dropped while he should also not talk about second tenure,” Wike stated.

He said the governor’s decision to obtain the form undermined the spirit of that agreement.

“And so for me, I’m not surprised that he has to withdraw at that stage. But with collecting form first, he didn’t show sign of gentleman-ship. He didn’t show that sign and that was not expected.”

Wike recalled that President Bola Tinubu had repeatedly intervened and urged the Rivers State House of Assembly to halt impeachment proceedings against Fubara.

“We thought that Mr. President have been intervening severally and pleading with the legislature not to continue with impeachment but what it is, he has withdrawn and somebody has emerged as a government candidate for the APC,” he said.

Before turning to politics, Wike described the project inspection as “one of the happiest days,” citing near-completion of several key roadworks ahead of their commissioning.

At Renewed Hope City, Kassara, handled by Lubriks, he said the project was almost 98% complete.

At Old Kedfi Road, Dei, he noted that asphalting was nearly finished and street lighting installation was ongoing, adding that the road was ready for commissioning.

On the Airport Road to Kuje route executed by Arab Contractors, Wike said, “It’s a very fantastic job. I’m sure anybody who goes there will admire it and that is what is called governance.”

He also praised Gilmour for the quality of work on the Kuje to Gwagwalada first phase, saying the project had transformed the landscape of the area.

At the City Gate, being handled by Julius Berger and initiated by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Wike said the site had been given a new look.

“When you have a good woman who means well for the administration of the husband. I’m talking about the first lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. This is her brain child,” he said.

He confirmed the contractor’s pledge to hand over the project by the end of May or first week of June, noting they had kept to schedule. “They know they are coming to a city, the capital of Nigeria. So very proud, very proud of what we have seen,” Wike said.

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