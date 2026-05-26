Flying Antelopes conquer Lagos, secure 9th NPFL title with dramatic win over Ikorodu City

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Rangers International F.C. of Enugu have been crowned the champions of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season. The Flying Antelopes secured the coveted domestic title on Sunday afternoon following a breathless, high-stakes 2-1 victory over home favourites Ikorodu City F.C. at a packed Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Onikan, Lagos.

​Going into the final matchday of the season, the mathematical reality left no room for error or complacency for the Enugu side. Rangers sat precariously at the summit of the NPFL table with 65 points, holding a razor-thin single-point advantage over second-placed Rivers United. With the Pride of Rivers playing host to Katsina United simultaneously in Port Harcourt, only an outright victory in Lagos could guarantee Rangers the championship without relying on favorable results from elsewhere.

​The atmosphere inside the historic Onikan stadium was nothing short of a pressure cooker, charged by high stakes for both teams. While Rangers were firmly focused on their championship aspirations, the host team, Ikorodu City, had continental ambitions of their own, needing a victory to push for a CAF Confederation Cup berth. Thousands of traveling Enugu supporters, matching the fervour of the local fans, turned the stands into a vibrant sea of red and white, setting the stage for a memorable finale.

​The match began with high tactical intensity as both teams sought early dominance, but it was Rangers who cracked open the game in the 30th minute. Captain Chidiebere N’Obodo rose to the grand occasion, silencing the home crowd with a spectacular, powerful strike from the edge of the eighteen-yard box that left the Ikorodu City goalkeeper completely stranded. The clinical finish sent the traveling technical bench and the visiting contingent into absolute raptures.

​Refusing to take their foot off the gas after the halftime interval, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men continued to exploit spaces in the hosts’ defensive line. Their persistence paid off handsomely in the 55th minute when the relentless N’Obodo struck again, capitalizing on a loose rebound in the penalty area to double the visitors’ lead. The captain’s second goal of the afternoon seemed to put the Flying Antelopes firmly in the driving seat of the championship race.

​However, the closing stages of the encounter tested the tactical discipline and resilience of the Enugu-based outfit. Refusing to go down without a fight on their home turf, Ikorodu City launched a series of aggressive counter-attacks and finally pulled a goal back through a clinical finish from Moses Ali. The late breakthrough set up a nerve-wracking finale, breathing life back into the stadium and putting the Rangers’ defensive line under severe pressure.

​As the fourth official indicated lengthy stoppage time, the tension in the stadium grew palpable, with fans checking their phones for updates from the concurrent match in Port Harcourt. The Rangers backline, which had been the league’s most disciplined defensive unit all season, stood like a fortress against a flurry of late crosses and set-pieces. When the referee blew the final whistle, it sparked wild celebrations on the pitch and in the dugout.

​This dramatic victory officially seals a historic ninth NPFL title for Rangers International, pulling them level with traditional rivals Enyimba FC as the most successful clubs in the history of the Nigerian top-flight league. It also marks a remarkably successful chapter for manager Fidelis Ilechukwu, who has successfully guided the Enugu powerhouse to their second domestic league crown within the space of three seasons.

​Speaking to journalists shortly after the trophy presentation amid chaotic celebrations, the General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Rangers, Amobi Ezeaku, could hardly hide his pride. He praised the unwavering commitment of the players and expressed deep gratitude to the Enugu State Government, particularly Governor Peter Mbah, whose immense administrative backing powered the club’s ambitious “Mission-9” campaign to fruition.

​With domestic glory firmly secured, the celebrations are expected to spill from the streets of Lagos back to the coal city of Enugu, where fans had spent the morning praying for this exact outcome. The Flying Antelopes will now take a short, well-deserved break before turning their attention toward representing Nigeria on the continental stage in the upcoming CAF Champions League tournament.

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