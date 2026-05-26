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Eid-el-Kabir: Lagos Assembly Muslim Community calls for peaceful celebrations

by Peter Anayo048

 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Amir/Lead Imam of the Lagos State House of Assembly Muslim Community, Abdushshakur Adeleke Osoala, has called on Muslims across Nigeria and around the world to embrace peaceful celebrations, unity, and harmonious coexistence as they commemorate Eid al-Adha.

In a goodwill message released to mark the celebration of Eid-el-Adha, Imam Osoala urged Muslim faithful to reflect deeply on the spiritual significance of the festival, which symbolizes sacrifice, obedience, love, faith, and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah.

He stated that Eid-el-Adha remains one of the most important celebrations in Islam, commemorating the unwavering faith and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), whose devotion and obedience to Allah continue to serve as a timeless lesson for humanity.

According to the Amir, the occasion should not merely be seen as a period of merriment, but as a season for Muslims to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, extend heartfelt wishes and memories to one another, and promote peace and compassion within their communities.

“Eid-el-Adha teaches us the values of sacrifice, tolerance, generosity, and love for humanity. As we celebrate this sacred festival, Muslims should continue to uphold peaceful coexistence, show kindness to neighbours, support the less privileged, and foster unity irrespective of ethnic, religious, or political differences,” he stated.

Imam Osoala further admonished Muslim faithful to use the period to pray fervently for the peace, stability, and progress of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole. He stressed the importance of maintaining law and order during the celebrations and encouraged residents to celebrate responsibly and peacefully.

The Amir also encouraged well-meaning individuals and organizations to remember the needy and vulnerable members of society during the festive period through acts of charity, food sharing, and other humanitarian gestures capable of bringing joy and relief to struggling families.

He offered prayers for the continued success of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the leadership of the Lagos State House of Assembly led by the Rt.Hon. Dr. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, and all Muslim faithful within the legislative community and beyond.

Imam Osoala concluded by wishing Muslims a joyful, peaceful, and spiritually fulfilling Eid-el-Adha celebration, while urging everyone to sustain the virtues of sacrifice, peace, and compassion even after the festivities.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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