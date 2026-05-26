Biafra Day: MASSOB orders May 30 sit-at-home, plans church memorial service

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB has directed all churches across the South-East and parts of the South-South to conduct special memorial and thanksgiving services on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

The group stated that the services are intended to honour and pay tribute to millions of people who lost their lives during the Nigerian-Biafran civil war.

This directive forms part of the line-up of activities marking the 59th anniversary of the declaration of Biafra by the late General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu on May 30, 1967.

The National Director of Information for MASSOB, Edeson Samuel, made this known in an official press release.

According to the statement, the faction of the movement led by Comrade Uchenna Madu described this year’s anniversary as a significant milestone in the ongoing self-determination struggle.

As part of the commemoration, the secessionist group had earlier declared a mandatory sit-at-home order on Saturday, May 30, 2026, across the region, which it described as a day of sober reflection, remembrance, and civil disobedience.

Samuel stated, “MASSOB has earlier declared that all markets, public and private motor parks, schools, banks, and other public business premises shall remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm on 30th May, 2026.

“The closure of these public places and services are marks of honor, respect, and patriotism to our fatherland. It is a mark of appreciation and acknowledgment of the numerous sacrifices and prices our fathers, mothers, brothers, and sisters rendered for Biafra during the three years of war.”

The pro-Biafra group, however, cautioned its members against any form of public gatherings that could lead to confrontations with security agencies.

The statement emphasized that there would be no physical demonstrations, street marches, processions, or any other public functions anywhere in the region on May 30.

The group also stated that it is using the 59th anniversary to show solidarity with the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (Indigenous People of Biafra), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (Nnamdi Kanu), while demanding his immediate and unconditional release from state custody.

Acknowledging the likelihood of massive security deployments across major cities in the region ahead of the anniversary, MASSOB urged residents to remain resolute.

“MASSOB knows that there will be a heavy presence of the armed Nigerian Army, Mobile Police, DSS operatives, and Civil Defence in major cities. No amount of security intimidation, killings, detention, or oppression will ever stop the willpower of an indigenous people for self-determination,” the statement concluded.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2