ADC slams Tinubu over economic hardship claims

Atiku hails party’s primaries

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential aspirant under the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has said democracy has firmly taken root in Nigeria following the party’s nationwide primary elections.

Atiku made this remark in a statement signed by the Atiku Media Office and shared on X on Monday after casting his vote at the Ajiya Ward Polling Unit in Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State.

The ADC presidential primary was held simultaneously across 8,809 wards in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Addressing supporters, Atiku described the large turnout as a strong indication of internal democratic participation within the party.

“The large turnout of voters is a clear indication of how party members are willing to participate in the ADC internal democratic processes”, the former Vice President said, adding “I have no doubt that democracy has come to stay.”

The former vice president cast his vote amid cheers from party faithful who gathered at the polling unit.

The former vice president cast his vote amid cheers from party faithful who gathered at the polling unit. Voting reportedly commenced shortly after his arrival at the venue from Abuja, with Atiku listed among three aspirants in the race, including former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatudeen.

The statement added that the returning officer, Hon. Umar Jada, earlier announced that Ajiya Ward had unanimously endorsed Atiku’s

The statement said, “The returning officer, Hon. Umar Jada, earlier announced that Ajiya Ward had unanimously endorsed Atiku’s candidacy. At the end of the process, a total of 3,220 votes were reportedly cast in his favour.”

Meanwhile, ADC has opposed President Bola Tinubu over his recent criticism of opposition parties.

ADC accused the President of presiding over “one of the most painful periods in Nigeria’s democratic history” and warned against what it described as early signs of plans to rig the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the opposition party reacted to remarks made by Tinubu during his acceptance speech after emerging as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress for the 2027 election.

Tinubu had said opposition leaders lacked vision and would only take Nigeria backwards if entrusted with power.

But the ADC said it was “both ironic and tragic” for the President to make such claims at a time when millions of Nigerians were battling economic hardship, insecurity, and rising poverty.

“If the opposition is going to take the country backwards, it would be to reset it from the edge of the dangerous precipice that the current administration has placed it on, because to continue on the same trajectory is to plunge the country into the abyss,” the party stated.

The ADC argued that Tinubu’s administration had failed to address worsening inflation, food insecurity, and insecurity across the country, insisting that Nigerians were experiencing unprecedented hardship under the current government.

“It is both ironic and tragic that a government under whose watch nearly 35m Nigerians are now projected to face acute food insecurity in 2026 would accuse the opposition of lacking ideas or vision,” the statement read.

The party further accused the administration of overseeing a collapse in living standards, claiming millions of households had been forced to reduce meals while businesses were shutting down under mounting economic pressure.

“Under President Tinubu’s administration, millions of families have been forced to reduce meals, businesses are shutting down daily under unbearable economic pressure, and farmers across many parts of the country can no longer safely access their farmlands because of banditry, kidnappings, and violent attacks,” Abdullahi said.

“The truth is that the opposition did not create the hunger in the land. The opposition did not destroy the value of the naira. The opposition did not create the insecurity that has turned farming communities into killing fields,” the party declared.

It added that Nigerians were no longer interested in “political grandstanding” but wanted answers to pressing questions about food prices, insecurity, and rising poverty.

“President Tinubu must understand that Nigerians are no longer interested in speeches or political grandstanding. Nigerians are asking simple questions: Why is food unaffordable? Why are businesses collapsing? Why are citizens increasingly unsafe? Why are more Nigerians falling into poverty despite endless promises of reform and recovery?” the ADC added.

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