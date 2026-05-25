Youths across Epe Constituencies raise alarm over alleged erosion of zoning agreements in APC Primaries

Tensions are simmering within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State’s Epe Division following the recent party primaries for the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Young people from both Epe Constituency I and Epe Constituency II have expressed deep disaffection, alleging that long-standing zoning arrangements between Ikosi-Ejirin and Eredo LCDAs are being undermined in favour of extended tenures for incumbent representatives.

The grievances, articulated by concerned youths identifying as “Concerned Indigenes” from the affected areas, center on what they described as a breach of rotational principles designed to ensure fairness, equity, and broader participation in representation. In Epe Constituency II, the arrangement between the two LCDAs — which together make up the 11 wards in the constituency — is said to stipulate a maximum of two terms (eight years) per LCDA. With Ikosi-Ejirin LCDA’s turn now reportedly due, many youths feel sidelined by moves supporting a third term for the current holder.

Similar sentiments echo in Epe Constituency I, where the long-serving representative’s bid for a fifth term has drawn parallel criticism. Youths argue that this pattern of continuity, if unchecked, disregards opportunities for fresh leadership and new voices in both constituencies.

A Shared Sense of Betrayal

In a joint expression of concern spanning both Epe I and Epe II, the youths lament what they perceive as the influence of monetary considerations on some party leaders within the Epe LGA who hold government positions. These leaders, they claim, have prioritized personal or immediate gains over the collective agreement that has helped maintain harmony and party cohesion in the division for years.

“What was meant to promote justice and inclusive governance now risks being upended,” one youth leader from the area stated anonymously, reflecting widespread frustration. “Leaders who should model integrity appear to have allowed inducements to sway decisions, leaving many young people feeling betrayed.”

The rotational formula, which evolved from an initial single-term understanding to two terms, was intended to balance power between the LCDAs and prevent dominance by any single area. Youths from both constituencies emphasize that honoring this pact is crucial for sustaining the APC’s strong base in Epe, a division known for its loyalty to the party.

Lingering Shadows from Past Assembly Turbulence

Compounding the unease are memories of the 2025 impeachment saga involving former Speaker Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa. Some youths link the current endorsements to events surrounding that turbulent period, suggesting that leaders who backed certain representatives during those controversies should now focus on restorative measures and renewed representation to rebuild trust, rather than perpetuating arrangements that might echo past divisions.

While avoiding direct accusations, the concerned groups stress that allowing extended tenures despite the zoning framework could repeat cycles of discontent and weaken democratic values at the grassroots level.

Urgent Appeal to National Leadership

In an impassioned plea, youths from across Epe I and Epe II have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) to intervene swiftly. They warn that failing to address these issues could tarnish the party’s hard-earned reputation and alienate a vital segment — the energetic youth population eager for accountable governance and equal opportunities.

“The structures painstakingly built over time must not be allowed to crumble,” their statement noted. “The APC must remain a party of fairness, not one perceived as favoring a select few at the expense of broader equity.”

Broader Implications for Epe Politics

Epe Division remains a formidable APC stronghold, with both constituencies historically delivering strong support. However, analysts observe that unresolved internal grievances, particularly around zoning, could dampen enthusiasm and mobilization ahead of the general elections. Multiple aspirants from Ikosi-Ejirin LCDA, especially from high-voting areas like Ikosi district, have signaled strong interest in stepping forward if the rotational principle is upheld.

Stakeholders from Eredo and Ikosi-Ejirin LCDAs continue to engage in dialogue, urging party elders to prioritize unity. As primaries conclude and preparations shift toward the 2027 polls, the situation in Epe serves as a reminder of the delicate balance required in managing local agreements within Nigeria’s complex political landscape.

For now, the youths have vowed to pursue constructive engagement, hoping national intervention will reinforce the party’s commitment to justice and prevent further disaffection in this key Lagos division.

The coming days will test the APC’s ability to harmonize internal expectations while maintaining its dominance in the Epe axis.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2