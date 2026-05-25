Soludo announces plan to construct grand central palace for Awka

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, over the weekend announced plans to construct a grand central palace for the capital city.

This, he said is borne out of his administration’s full commitment to rebuild Awka in an atmosphere of absolute peace and unity.

Soludo made the declaration during a historic solidarity visit to the traditional ruler of Awka, Obi Gibson Nwosu, to mark the annual Imo Awka festival.

The visit marked a major milestone, as he became the first sitting governor to pay homage to the Awka monarch during the traditional Imoka day celebration.

Addressing the gathering made up of the traditional Prime Minister of Awka, Engr. Benjamin Okoye, the President General of the town union, Chief Fred Chinwuba, members of the prestigious Ọzọ Awka society, and a host of others, the Governor emphasized the need for a lasting, unified physical legacy for the kingdom.

He said, “Awka deserves a central palace that generations unborn will use.

“We will repair Awka. Ndị Awka, let us get it done. We will lead the way but it requires a partnership with you.

“In Igbo land, it is a taboo to have two kings in the same community.”

He stressed that infrastructural transformation can only thrive where there is stable leadership, firmly addressing recent community divisions by invoking deep-rooted cultural laws.

Reflecting on the peaceful atmosphere of the festival, which his administration approved after extracting commitment from the people for a peaceful celebration, the Governor praised the community leaders for prioritizing security.

He said, “Peace has come to reign in Awka. I am a peaceful man,” the Governor declared. “I commend the President General and Ọzọ Awka who assured that there would be a peaceful celebration without security breaches.”

While speaking on the diverse ways citizens observe the season, Soludo emphasised that cultural celebrations should unite, not divide people along religious lines.

“There is freedom of worship and religion. Traditionalists should do theirs, while the Christians celebrate their own,” he remarked, wishing the entire community a “Happy Imoka day,” he added.

Earlier in his speech, the President General of Awka, Chief Fred Chinwuba, appreciated the Governor for holding Awka close to his heart.

On his part, the Traditional Prime Minister, Engr. Benjamin Okoye, expressed deep appreciation to the Governor for his peace overtures and the extensive developmental strides being recorded across Anambra State, particularly within the capital.

They pledged their unalloyed, continuous support of the Awka people to his administration’s vision.

For a better society

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