Rivers Assembly aspirant, Dr. Ekwutoziam meets with NDC Chieftain, Kwankwaso

Dr. Ekwutoziam Ashiedu Ogwus Chinedu, a prominent Ahoada East Constituency 2 aspirant from Rivers State under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), on Friday evening (22nd May, 2026) was graciously received by His Excellency Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso PhD, FNSE, during a courtesy visit to his residence in Maitama, Abuja

During the meeting, Amb. Dr. Ekwutoziam formally presented her Expression of Interest form and seek the support and fatherly blessings of His Excellency as preparations for the elections gather momentum.

The visit also provided an opportunity for fruitful discussions on party affairs, grassroots mobilization, and the collective commitment to strengthening the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ahoada East, Rivers State and beyond.

Sen. Kwankwaso also call on other Nigerians of goodwill to continue to support the party. The growing support the NDC continues to receive from different states across the federation is a strong indication that Nigerians are ready for purposeful leadership and genuine democratic change. Together, with unity, courage, and determination, we will continue to strengthen this movement and work towards building a nation that works for all.

For a better society

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