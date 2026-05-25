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Rep. Ugochinyere, addresses newsmen on state of nation, held at Nat’l Assembly Complex in Abuja

by Peter Anayo072

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere, addressing newsmen on the state of the nation, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja … PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

 

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