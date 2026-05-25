Promiseland Estate launches Wealth App, unveils Tonto Dikeh as Brand Ambassador

Popular Nollywood actress and philanthropist Tonto Dikeh has been officially unveiled as the Brand Ambassador for the Wealth App, a digital investment and portfolio management platform developed by Promiseland Innovations, the technology arm of Promiseland Estate.

The unveiling ceremony was held at the A-Class Event Centre in Maitama, Abuja, and attracted innovators, real estate investors, builders, corporate organisations, and key stakeholders in the fintech industry.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Promiseland Estate, Ambassador Dr. Emmanuel Oloche (MON), described the Wealth App as a cutting-edge investment and portfolio management tool designed to help individuals monitor assets and invest seamlessly in real estate.

According to him, the application was meticulously developed by Promiseland Innovations to simplify property investment and eliminate barriers preventing many Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, from accessing real estate opportunities.

Dr. Oloche explained that the Wealth App enables users to discover properties that align with their financial goals and lifestyle preferences while providing investors, innovators, clients, and prospective customers with opportunities to make profitable and efficient investment decisions capable of delivering strong returns on investment (ROI).

He further stated that the platform was technologically designed to revolutionise and digitalise real estate transactions, wealth creation, and investment management for individuals, families, and corporate organisations.

“The Wealth App is built to empower investors and innovators by creating exciting opportunities in real estate investment while helping users secure their financial future and build lasting legacies,” he said.

While unveiling Tonto Dikeh as ambassador of the Wealth App with a N500,000,000 endorsement deal, Dr. Oloche noted that the actress was selected because of her charisma, passion for excellence, innovative mindset, and strong influence across different sectors.

He described her as a tested and trusted brand, adding that her appointment as ambassador is a “divine mandate” that will not only attract users to the platform but also strengthen its credibility and visibility.

Also, the Executive Director Promiseland Estate, Amb. Gift Emmanuel Oloche while congratulating Tonto Dike on her unveiling as Brand Ambassador expressed optimism that she will bring on board her massive social media value to drive new frontiers in the company’s quest to expand its market while creating wealth.

She said the newly launched App will enhance trust and promote transparency in the sector largely viewed as complex.

The CEO of GOTNI Leadership Centre, Dr. Linus Okorie, applauded the new innovation, saying it will further expand access to investment opportunities, demystify home ownership and create a new generation of millionaires.

The Wealth App is currently available for download on both Google Play Store and iOS platforms.

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