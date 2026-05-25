PFN ends 3-day prayer against insecurity, demands urgent action as killings escalate

L-R… Chairman (PFN) Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Lagos State, Pastor Yemi Davids; Deputy Chairman, (PFN) Rev Mrs Janet Onaolapo: Lagos (PFN) Treasurer Pastor Sola Ogunmakinde, during (PFN) National call to prayers theme ” Consuming fire’ held in Lagos yesterday …Photo Chinyere Ikeanyi.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State chapter, on Sunday concluded a three-day fasting and prayer programme against worsening insecurity in the country, calling on the Federal Government to urgently end the bloodshed and ensure peaceful transition in Nigeria.

The prayer session, organised in response to persistent killings, kidnappings, banditry and attacks across parts of the country, drew attention to the plight of victims, particularly in northern Nigeria.

The event, held at Global Impact Church, Lagos, ended with a procession in which members carried placards with inscriptions such as: “Stop the Persecution of Christians”, “Protect the Innocent”, “Nigeria Must be Safe” and “End Bloodshed in Nigeria”.

Speaking during the programme, PFN National President, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, lamented what he described as the nation’s growing disregard for the sanctity of human life.

Represented by the PFN Lagos Chairman, Pastor Yemi Davids, Wale-Oke said the level of violence, kidnapping, killings and insecurity across the country had become unbearable.

“We are worried and burdened for Nigeria today because we have lost our sense of value for human life and its sanctity,” he said.

“The violence has risen to an intolerable height such that every Nigerian should cry out against it to God for divine intervention and to governments for immediate and effective action.”

He cited the continued captivity of some of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls and Leah Sharibu, saying the country had failed to protect innocent citizens.

“Leah Sharibu is still shackled in bondage by religious kidnappers because she refused to renounce her Christian faith, and the Nigerian state did nothing,” he said.

He also referenced the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, attacks in Plateau, Benue, Taraba and Southern Kaduna, as well as rising violence in Edo, Kogi, Ondo and Kwara states.

According to him, Oyo State has become “the latest killing field” following the abduction of teachers and students, including the killing of teacher Michael Oyedokun.

“While these satanic acts were going on, our political elites continued with business as usual as though nothing was happening,” he said.

Wale-Oke decried what he called the unchecked activities of bandits, murderous herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents, accusing the government of lacking the political will to decisively confront the crisis.

He described as “absurd” the rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant Boko Haram members into society and security structures.

“We are burdened because our valiant generals and gallant soldiers are being killed like chickens because our security system has been infiltrated and fatally compromised,” he added.

The PFN president warned that insecurity was not only claiming lives but also weakening national unity, discouraging investors and forcing many Nigerians to flee abroad.

He disclosed that the PFN National Executive Council had met on May 19 to deliberate on the security situation and resolved to mobilise Christians nationwide for spiritual intervention.

“We resolved as a Pentecostal community spread across every state of Nigeria to stand together in spiritual warfare, to fast and pray to God Almighty to arise and scatter the enemies of Nigeria,” he said.

The PFN called on the Federal Government to fulfil its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property, irrespective of tribe or religion.

It also urged the government to seek international support and partnerships to tackle the security crisis before it worsens further.

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