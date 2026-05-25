Nigeria , UK scale up skills alliance to prepare youth for global careers

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Government has deepened its education and skills collaboration with the United Kingdom to position Nigerian youth for international employment.

The plan centers on expanding Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), building digital competencies, and rolling out apprenticeship schemes driven by industry needs, all under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

This was announced by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, during a bilateral session with Baroness Smith, UK Minister of State for Skills. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 2026 Education World Forum in London.

With discussions centered on strengthening hands-on cooperation around skills training, TVET overhaul, digital learning platforms, and workforce readiness programs.

A press release issued by Ikharo Attah, Special Adviser (Media & Communications), to the hon. Member said the talks continue Nigeria’s strategic education partnership with the UK, following earlier engagements with Sir Steve Smith, the UK’s International Education Champion.

The release reads in part :Dr. Alausa restated the Tinubu administration’s commitment to reposition TVET as a core driver of employment, industrial expansion, innovation, and national output. He said the Federal Ministry of Education is realigning education policy with labor market demands so Nigerian youth are better equipped for emerging economic opportunities.

He noted that focus areas include clean energy, healthcare, engineering, digital technology, and artificial intelligence. These sectors are central to Nigeria’s economic transformation plan.

Nigeria is rolling out an updated skills framework built on quality control, increased private sector involvement, internationally recognized accreditation, and structured apprenticeship routes. The goal is to meet both current and future workforce requirements.

The partnership will bring together Nigeria’s Federal Technical Colleges, the National Board for Technical Education, IQM, and other key bodies with UK counterparts. Joint work will cover curriculum co-design, staff exchange programs, harmonizing accreditation standards, and targeted skills-matching initiatives.

Both sides agreed that UK skills institutions will travel to Nigeria to jointly develop programs in clean energy, health services, engineering, digital technology, and AI. Talks also progressed on apprenticeship models that better match training outcomes to industry needs while keeping standards high and program length appropriate.

The meeting prioritized boosting the reputation of TVET by strengthening industry recognition and creating clearer career progression routes for learners. Lessons from ongoing reforms under Skills England will inform this effort.

As a member of the Global Partnership for Education Board, Dr. Alausa called for continued UK backing for the GPE 2026–2030 Replenishment Campaign. Nigeria will co-host the campaign with Italy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2026.

Baroness Smith praised Nigeria’s education reforms and welcomed closer bilateral work on skills development. She also pledged to push for sustained UK support for the Global Partnership for Education ahead of the September 2026 funding drive.

The engagement highlights a deepening Nigeria-UK education alliance and reinforces the Federal Government’s plan to build a globally competitive skills system. The goal is to expand opportunities for young Nigerians and strengthen the country’s standing in the international labor market.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2