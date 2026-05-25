Lagos seizes N5m worth of banned styrofoam

Lagos State Government has intensified enforcement of the ban on Styrofoam and other single-use plastics, confiscating banned products worth about N5 million from warehouses and shopping malls across the state as part of efforts to tackle environmental pollution.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Sunday, during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, where he highlighted the achievements of the ministry under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Wahab said the state government remained committed to protecting the environment and reducing plastic pollution through strict enforcement measures and recycling initiatives.

According to him, the ministry sustained its clampdown on the distribution, sale and usage of banned Styrofoam products across Lagos.

“The ministry continued to enforce the total ban on the distribution, sales and usage of Styrofoam with the confiscation of about 5 million worth of banned Styrofoam and SUPs from warehouses and malls,” Wahab said.

The commissioner explained that the government’s recycling and waste recovery initiatives were also yielding positive results, with thousands of kilograms of plastic waste removed from the environment.

He disclosed that the ministry removed 137,530.94 kilogrammes of PET plastics from the environment in 2025 as part of ongoing efforts to improve waste management and environmental sustainability.

“It also removed a total of 137,530.94 kg of PET (plastic) from the environment in 2025,” Wahab stated.

Wahab further noted that the state recorded significant improvement in waste recovery through recycling programmes and collection centres.

“The recycling initiative of the department recorded a positive trend based on data obtained from collection centers, indicating a significant improvement in waste recovery efforts. Total recyclables collected for the year 2025 is 185,850.72 kg,” he added.

The commissioner stressed that the Sanwo-Olu administration would continue to implement policies aimed at reducing environmental degradation, promoting cleaner alternatives and ensuring a healthier environment for residents.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to sustain enforcement against individuals and businesses violating the ban on Styrofoam and other harmful plastic materials across the state.

The commissioner also revealed that the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, intensified environmental monitoring and pollution control measures across the state.

According to Wahab, LASEPA completed 114 installations of air quality sensors and rehabilitated air pollution abatement facilities to improve environmental monitoring and air quality management in Lagos.

“The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) on its part successfully completed 114 installations of Air Quality Sensors and the rehabilitation of Air pollution abatement facilities across the State,” he said.

He added that cleaner fish processing technology was introduced at Ago Egun, Makoko, through the deployment of improved fish kilns to reduce smoke emissions and protect residents’ health.

“In addition, cleaner fish processing technology was introduced at Ago Egun, Makoko through the deployment of an improved fish kiln, which has helped to reduce smoke emissions, improve air quality, and protect the health of local processors,” Wahab stated.

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