Kalu empowers 26 Abia schools with educational materials under Renewed Hope Programme

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has distributed thousands of educational materials to 26 primary and secondary schools across Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State in a major push to improve learning conditions under the Renewed Hope Support Programme for Education.

The Renewed Hope Support Programme for Education is one of several constituency interventions by the Deputy Speaker targeted at human capital development and youth empowerment in Bende Federal Constituency which he represents at the National Assembly.

Items distributed include 1,000 chairs and desks, 8,000 school bags, 10,000 textbooks and exercise books, and 100 white boards.

The initiative is designed to end the challenge of students sitting on bare floors and lacking basic learning tools.

Speaking during the distribution exercise in Bende on Saturday, Kalu told students who came with their teachers and instructors that the intervention was driven by a vision for their future.

He said: “You are going to be great, greater than me. That’s why we are doing what we are doing today.”

He added that President Bola Tinubu is committed to raising a generation grounded in both moral values and quality education.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants you to grow up in the knowledge of the Lord and also in what makes life better through education. This is Renewed Hope through education,” Kalu stated.

The Deputy Speaker explained that the programme is aimed at encouraging students to study hard by providing direct support to schools.

“We don’t want you to be sitting on the floor again. We don’t want you to be looking for lockers in your school. From now on, you are going to have a very beautiful locker. We will also give you books and bags today,” he said.

Kalu disclosed that the 26 schools are only the first batch of beneficiaries, with plans already underway to extend the gesture.

“We selected 26 schools today and after that, we are going to select another 26 schools. So, you are lucky to be the first batch,” he said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2