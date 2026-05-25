Give governors full control of security agencies – Turaki-led PDP

The Taminu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says state governors need full operational control of security agencies to protect citizens effectively.

Turaki, PDP Interim National Working Committee Chairman, said this during a condolence visit by the party’s leadership to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in Ibadan on Monday.

The visit followed the recent kidnapping of some students and teachers at Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

He described the current security structure as contradictory and called on the Federal Government for an urgent reform.

“It is contradictory for a governor to be referred to as the Chief Security Officer of a state while having no direct control over the security agencies operating within that state,” he said.

The PDP interim chairman further explained that delays caused by requiring security officials to seek clearance from Abuja often result in greater damage.

“You cannot imagine a situation where a governor convenes a security council meeting, decisions are taken, and yet the Commissioner of Police or military commanders must still seek clearance from Abuja before acting.

“By the time approvals are obtained, significant damage may already have been done,” he said.

“Security agencies should be able to take directives from the governors directly.

“We believe that if this is properly implemented, many of these unfortunate incidents can be prevented across the country,” he said.

Commiserating with the government and people of Oyo State, the PDP acknowledged Makinde’s efforts to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property.

“We are aware of the efforts His Excellency has consistently made to ensure the safety of the people of Oyo State.

“Seeing incidents like this happen, despite the enormous resources the governor has committed to security, is deeply concerning, especially as the election period approaches,” he said.

Turaki further stated that the party delegation came to encourage, strengthen the governor and reassure residents of Oyo State that “this difficult moment shall pass by the grace of God.”

He called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and security-conscious, urging them to pay attention to their surroundings, share information, and support security agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that suspected bandits invaded Ahoro-Esinele community in Oriire LGA on May 16, abducting seven students, 18 pupils and seven teachers.

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