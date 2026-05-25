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Worship

Fresh Oil Ministries Int’l announces “One Big Night with Jesus” overnight revival programme in Lagos

by Peter Anayo085

Lagos, Nigeria –Fresh Oil Ministries International has announced plans for a major overnight program tagged “One Big Night with Jesus,” slated to commence on Thursday, May 29, 2026, at the church’s headquarters in Egbeda, Lagos. The program is envisioned as an annual platform for worship, prayer, spiritual renewal, and community impact.

At a press conference held in Lagos, the Chief Prelate and Senior Pastor of Fresh Oil Ministries International, Apostle Psalm Okpe, said the event would run from 9:00 p.m. until dawn and focus on creating an atmosphere for divine encounters, worship, and intercession.

“We are trusting God for the supernatural to become commonplace in this all-night event,” Apostle Okpe stated. “This conference is an annual initiative aimed at bringing people together for spiritual renewal and what we believe will be a life-transforming encounter for participants.”

The overnight program will feature renowned worship ministers and guest speakers from across Nigeria, including Frank Evidence, Barry Henry, Psalm 100, Pastor Kate Ochenem, Abimbola Rain, AY, Israel Fulani.

Speaking during the briefing, the invited ministers shared their expectations:

– Barry Henry said he anticipates “a genuine atmosphere of worship” that will draw people closer to God and change lives.

– Frank Evidence described the event as one where attendees should come expecting “divine shifts, signs, and wonders.”
– Psalm 100 said he is anticipating “an intense atmosphere of worship and open doors.”
– Pastor Kate Ochenem noted that many people have already shown strong interest, with invitees repeatedly reaching out for details.
– Israel Folarin encouraged prospective attendees to come with faith and expectation, especially those dealing with emotional, physical, or personal challenges.

Apostle Okpe emphasized that the gathering would go beyond worship and prayer. In light of the current economic challenges facing many Nigerians, organizers plan to provide gifts and material support to attendees.

The event will also be streamed live on television and digital platforms to enable participation from audiences outside Lagos and Nigeria. Residents across Lagos, Ogun, and neighboring states have been invited to attend, with organizers urging participants to arrive early due to the expected large turnout.

“This gathering will seek to address both spiritual and emotional needs through prayer, fellowship, and practical support,” Apostle Psalm said.

Fresh Oil Ministries International is a Christ-centered ministry committed to raising a generation empowered for worship, prayer, and service. Through evangelism, discipleship, and community outreach, the ministry seeks to advance the message of hope and transformation across Nigeria and beyond.

 

For a better society

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