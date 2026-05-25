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Politics

Ebonyi PDP petitions national leadership, NBA over alleged move to revoke party secretariat land

by Peter Anayo0132

 

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State Chapter, has petitioned the party’s national leadership and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over an alleged attempt to revoke the land housing its state secretariat, a development it described as politically motivated and capable of undermining democratic stability in the state.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Prince Darlington Peter Onwe, the party expressed concern over a report alleging that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, made remarks suggesting possible government action against the PDP secretariat property.

The party said the alleged comments, as reported by a local publication, had raised serious questions about governance direction, rule of law, and the use of state institutions in relation to opposition political structures.

The PDP maintained that if the reported statement reflected the position of the state government, it amounted to an “unwarranted interference” with constitutionally protected political association and property rights.

Citing constitutional provisions, the party argued that the alleged threat contravenes the spirit of Sections 39 and 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantee freedom of expression and association, as well as the right of citizens to participate in political activities without intimidation.

The opposition party further referenced the Land Use Act, insisting that any revocation of land rights must strictly comply with statutory provisions and must be justified by overriding public interest, warning that politically motivated actions would not withstand judicial scrutiny.

According to the statement, the PDP has therefore escalated the matter to its national leadership and the NBA, urging both institutions to closely monitor what it described as a “worrisome pattern of executive conduct” in Ebonyi State.

It also called on civil society organisations, legal practitioners, and democratic advocacy groups to remain vigilant and intervene where necessary to prevent what it termed potential abuse of executive authority.

The party alleged that the political environment in the state had become increasingly tense, accusing the administration of prioritising political disputes over governance and development delivery.

While reiterating its commitment to lawful political engagement, the PDP warned that any attempt to interfere with its state secretariat would be resisted through all available constitutional and legal channels.

As of press time, there has been no official response from the Ebonyi State Government regarding the allegations.

 

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