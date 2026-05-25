Deputy speaker distributes thousands of education materials to 26 pry , secondary schools across Bende Fed Constituency in Abia

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has distributed thousands of education materials to 26 primary and secondary schools across Bende Federal Constituency, Bende Local Government of Abia state, to improve learning conditions under the Renewed Hope support programme for Education. People across Bende Local Government are waiting to collect the items.

For a better society

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