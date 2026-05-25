APM holds local government congress in Lagos

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) is currently holding its local government congress in all 20 local government areas of Lagos State.

The exercise supervised by the Independent National Electoral Committee ( INEC) is adding credibility to APM’s stance as an opposition party to be reckoned with come 2027 elections.

The party had earlier sent out notices to all leaders, elders, youths, women and the general public that it will hold its congresses in accordance with the party’s constitution and INEC guidelines.

All prospective candidates were encouraged to mobilize their supporters to ensure a grand, colourful and successful congress.

It will be recalled that APM is the party joined by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, faction of the PDP and the relatively small party has swollen in numbers since some PDP members defected to it.

Political analysts, however, say the party needs a lot of work to be able to have national appeal and structures.

For a better society

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