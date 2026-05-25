APGA primaries: Constituents warn over alleged plan to upturn Asoanya’s victory in Onitsha South

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Constituents of Onitsha South, Anambra State, have expressed satisfaction with the victory of Hon. Emeka Asoanya during the last Saturday’s All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA House of Assembly primary election, as declared in Onitsha South by the APGA electoral committee.

They paid glowing tribute to Governor Chukwuma Soludo and APGA for the adoption of option A4 system of voting, describing it as transparency of voting in action.

The constituents who stated this through their spokesperson, Benjamin Okafor, however, condemned in strong terms speculation making the rounds in some quarters that Asoanya’s victory may be denied him as powerful forces within the party have concluded arrangements to forward the name of a defeated aspirant, Hon. Onyebuchi Obi, as the winner.

They vowed that any manipulation of the results will be resisted, adding that the people have decided on who will represent them and urged Soludo that as a product of democratic rule, he should not allow the forces to deny the people their conscience.

They recalled ugly incidents that occurred during the House of Assembly APGA primary election, stating that a chieftain of SASA (alias Uwade), led some of his boys and others towards 4 and 5 where they allegedly disrupted the smooth conduct of the primary in favour of a preferred aspirant, Onyebuchi Obi.

“At ward 7, where another aspirant, James Akpudo, hails from, it was a free-for-all voting; membership cards were not used to identify authentic APGA members, thereby worsening the situation.

“The presence of SASA personnel in the voting arena instead of the police has told the story that they are there for an illegal mission of struggling to favour Obi, who it was gathered, is an in-law to Uwade.

“The former member of the state House of Assembly in this Onitsha South is desperate to ensure that her candidate, Obi, scales through and that is the delay in the result of Onitsha South winner not being announced by Awka up till now, after it has been declared that Emeka Asoanya emerged victorious,” they further disclosed.

They urged Soludo to come to their rescue by ordering Awka to declare Asoanya the winner in the interest of peace, harmony and progress of APGA in Onitsha South, adding that Asoanya has for a decade suffered for APGA and provided dividends of democracy to residents of the constituency.

For a better society

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