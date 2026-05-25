APC primaries: Anyim commends Nwifuru for peaceful exercise, promises people-centred representation

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ivo State Constituency, Chisom Godswill Anyim, has lauded Governor Francis Nwifuru for ensuring a credible and rancour-free exercise across the state.

Anyim, who emerged as the APC consensus candidate for the 2027 Ebonyi State House of Assembly election, said the peaceful conduct of the primaries reflects Governor Nwifuru’s commitment to internal democracy, unity and inclusive leadership within the party.

Speaking shortly after his emergence, the youthful politician expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Francis Nwifuru, party stakeholders and the people of Ivo Local Government Area for the confidence reposed in him.

According to him, “I sincerely appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his purposeful leadership and unwavering commitment to strengthening democracy in Nigeria. I am equally grateful to our dear Governor, His Excellency Francis Nwifuru, for providing a level playing field and ensuring peaceful primaries across Ebonyi State.”

He described his emergence as a call to greater service, humility and dedication to the welfare of the people of Ivo Constituency.

Anyim also commended party leaders, women, youths and stakeholders in Ivo LGA for their support, unity and maturity throughout the primary process.

“I am grateful to the good people of Ivo Constituency for finding me worthy to represent them. This mandate is not for me alone; it is for every youth, every woman and every family that believes in a better future for our constituency,” he stated.

The APC candidate promised to pursue an issue-based campaign ahead of the 2027 general election, assuring constituents that he would focus on people-oriented legislation and grassroots development if elected into office.

He outlined youth empowerment, quality education, agriculture, healthcare, infrastructure development and employment opportunities as key priorities of his legislative agenda.

“I am going to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly to be the true voice of the people. I will sponsor bills and motions that will positively impact our communities and attract meaningful development projects to every part of Ivo Constituency,” Anyim assured.

He further pledged to maintain close contact with constituents at all times, stressing that responsive and accountable leadership remains the foundation of effective representation.

“I believe leadership is about service, accessibility and listening to the needs of the people. My office will always remain open to the aspirations and concerns of our constituents,” he added.

Anyim also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Governor Nwifuru’s developmental strides in Ebonyi State while aligning with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda at the national level.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Ivo Local Government Area, Chief Emmanuel Ajah, alongside party faithful and stakeholders in the area, expressed confidence in Anyim’s capacity to deliver quality representation at the State House of Assembly.

They described him as energetic, visionary and prepared for the task ahead, noting that his emergence has further strengthened the APC’s chances of victory in the forthcoming election.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2