A case against the office of Homeland Security Adviser

The recent appointment of a Homeland Security Adviser by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stirred more than routine bureaucratic debate. It has raised a fundamental question about clarity, coordination, and coherence in the nation’s security architecture.

At a time when Nigeria is grappling with multifaceted security threats—from insurgency in the North-East to banditry in the North-West and secessionist tensions in the South-East—the creation of what appears to be an overlapping office signals not strength, but confusion at the very top.

Nigeria already has a well-established security framework anchored by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA). The incumbent, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, was appointed with much expectation, given his track record in law enforcement and public service.

The NSA’s role, by definition, is to coordinate intelligence, advise the President on security matters, and ensure synergy among the armed forces and intelligence agencies.

The introduction of a Homeland Security Adviser, therefore, begs the question: what gap is this new office meant to fill that the NSA cannot?

In functional democracies, the creation of new offices is often driven by necessity, not convenience or political calculation. The United States, for instance, created its Department of Homeland Security in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks—a response to a clearly identified structural deficiency.

Recall that the September 11th terrorist attacks occurred 2001. On that date, fighters associated with the extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania killing no fewer than 2,977 people mostly Americans and other nationals.

However, Nigeria has not articulated any such rationale. There has neither been public policy document, legislative debate, nor any transparent explanation to justify this duplication of roles and the digging of a fresh hold in the nation’s revenue.

We believe that what this signals is a worrying trend in the Tinubu administration: the tendency to expand governance structures at taxpayers’ expense without a corresponding clarity of purpose similar to the nation’s financial borrowing pattern – both foreign and local where there are no clear cut reasons and justifiable needs for the unending accumulation of debts.

This is not merely an administrative misstep; it has real implications for national security. In a sector where coordination is paramount, ambiguity can be costly. When lines of authority are blurred, accountability becomes elusive. When responsibilities overlap, rivalry and inefficiency often follow.

It is not difficult to imagine scenarios where directives from the NSA’s office may conflict with those of the Homeland Security Adviser. In such instances, which office takes precedence? Who bears ultimate responsibility when operations fail or intelligence is mishandled? These are not hypothetical concerns. Nigeria’s current worsening security challenges, in our view, demands precision, unity of command and a clear chain of responsibility; strategies that are undermined by institutional duplications.

Furthermore, the optics of this appointment are troubling. At a time when citizens are demanding leaner governance and prudent use of public resources, the creation of additional high-level offices appears tone-deaf.

Nigerians are more concerned about results than titles. They want safer roads, secure communities, and a decisive end to the reign of terror in many parts of the country. Therefore, adding another layer to the security bureaucracy does not automatically translate to improved outcomes.

There is also the political dimension to consider. Appointments in Nigeria are often scrutinized through the lens of patronage and political balancing. Without a clear functional justification, the Homeland Security Adviser role risks being perceived as another avenue for political accommodation rather than a strategic necessity. Such negative perceptions, whether accurate or not, erode public trust in government decisions.

To be clear, no administration is immune from policy missteps, especially in complex sectors like national security. However, what distinguishes effective leadership is the ability to demonstrate coherence and adaptability. If the intention behind this appointment is to strengthen internal security coordination, then the administration owes Nigerians a detailed explanation. What specific mandate does the Homeland Security Adviser have? How does it differ from that of the NSA? How will the two offices collaborate without conflict?

Silence or vague justifications will only deepen skepticism. In governance, perception often shapes reality. A government that appears disjointed risks losing the confidence of its citizens, even if its intentions are well-meaning.

The Tinubu administration must also be mindful of the precedent it is setting. Institutional proliferation without clear mandates can lead to a bloated and ineffective system. Over time, this can weaken the very structures it seeks to strengthen. Nigeria has, in the past, struggled with overlapping agencies and unclear jurisdictions in sectors ranging from anti-corruption to economic regulation. The security sector should not be allowed to follow the same path.

Ultimately, the success of any security architecture lies not in the number of offices it contains, but in the clarity of its vision and the efficiency of its execution. Nigeria does not lack institutions; it lacks coordination, accountability, and sometimes, the political will to act decisively.

President Tinubu should, therefore, reassess this decision. If the role of Homeland Security Adviser is redundant or a duplication of that of the NSA, it should be scrapped in the interest of efficiency and clarity. If it serves a distinct and necessary function, that function must be clearly defined and communicated to the public. Anything short of this will reinforce the growing perception of an administration still struggling to find its footing. A nation overwhelmed by insecurity has no room for ambiguity. Leadership must be decisive, structures must be coherent, and policies must be purposeful. Nigeria deserves nothing less.

For a better society

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