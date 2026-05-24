World Biodiversity Day: NCF decries high deforestation rate, ecosystem degradation in Nigeria

Urges immediate signing of the Endangered Species Act

Blessing Taiwo

In commemoration of the 2026 World Biodiversity Day, the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently sign the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, 2025 into law as passed by the National Assembly.

NCF decried the rising rate of deforestation and ecosystem degradation in Nigeria, which has made the nation lose 90% of its original forest cover.

According to the foundation in a release issued by its Head of Communication and Corporate Branding, Olusomi Oduguwa, the legislation is long overdue and will provide the legal backbone needed to prosecute wildlife crimes, regulate trade, and deter the exploitation of threatened species.

“We call on government at all levels to fully fund and implement NBSAP targets and enforce existing wildlife protection laws without delay. Businesses must adopt biodiversity-positive practices and invest in nature-based solutions that secure both ecological and economic resilience.

“We appeal to Nigerian citizens to renew their sense of pride and responsibility for the natural heritage we have been blessed with,” it stated.

NCF noted that Nigeria is one of Africa’s most biodiverse nations. “Our savannas, montane forests, rainforests, freshwater swamps, floodplains, and coastal and marine habitats support nearly 8,000 plant species across 338 families and over 22,000 animal species, including insects, fish, birds, mammals, reptiles,

and amphibians.

“In terms of overall biodiversity richness, Nigeria ranks 36th globally, with particularly high diversity in birds, mammals, and vascular plants.

“Habitat fragmentation, climate change, over exploitation, pollution from oil spills and gas flaring, and invasive alien species continue to drive species decline and ecosystem degradation. Illegal, indiscriminate and unsustainable wildlife hunting and exploitation, often facilitated through social media and informal markets further undermine

conservation gains.”

The Director General of NCF, Dr. Joseph Onoja, said biodiversity loss is not an abstract global problem as it is happening in forests, wetlands, and communities here affecting food security, water, health, and livelihoods.

World Biodiversity Day is celebrated on May 22 and this year’s theme— ‘Acting locally for global impact’ is reminder that global targets are only achieved when local actors take responsibility.

“The Kunming–Montreal Framework gives us the roadmap. The NBSAP gives us the plan. What we need now is execution at the local level,

where ecosystems are managed and communities live.

“Nigeria’s revised National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) aligns with the 23 global targets of the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and commits the country to halting biodiversity loss by 2030 through effective management of high-priority areas and protecting at least 30% of land, inland waters, and coastal and marine habitats in well-connected networks.

“The plan tackles direct drivers of loss such as unsustainable harvesting, pollution, and invasive species, while

prioritizing ecosystem restoration, enhanced ecosystem services, and the mainstreaming of biodiversity values into development planning and budgeting across all sectors,” NCF said.

The nature conservation organization stressed that action must be inclusive, evidence-based, and well-funded.

“Every citizen has a role in stopping the promotion of indiscriminate hunting of wildlife on social media and stop celebrating social media posts that glorify animal cruelty and illegal trade,” it concluded.