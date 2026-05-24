Why we denied ADC leaders access to El-Rufai — ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC has defended its decision to deny leaders of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, access to former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, insisting that the action was in compliance with a subsisting court order.

The ICPC spokesman, John Odey, disclosed this on Saturday while reacting to allegations by the ADC that its leaders were harassed and denied access during a visit to the former governor on Friday.

According to Odey, the commission had formally replied to the ADC after receiving a letter requesting permission for some party leaders to visit El-Rufai, The Punch reports.

“Yes, we denied them. They wrote to us saying that they wanted to come and visit El-Rufai. They listed those people who came, Aregbesola, Abolaji Abdullahi and others.

“We got their letter on the 20th or thereabouts and replied to them on the 21st that they should not come because the court order was specific,” he said.

He explained that the court order only allowed access to El-Rufai’s immediate family members, legal counsel and medical doctors.

“The access is limited to the category of his immediate family members, his legal counsel and his medical doctors. Based on the court order, under the circumstances, we are not able to grant them their request to visit,” he stated.

Asked whether the ADC was informed before arriving at the commission’s office, Odey maintained that the party received the commission’s response.

“The letter was given to them, and it was stamped that they received it.

“But there is evidence that ADC received the letter. The fact remains that ADC is a political association and does not fall under the category that the court ordered us to grant access,” he added.

Odey also dismissed allegations that ADC leaders were intimidated or harassed by security operatives at the commission’s headquarters.

“No, no, no. They were not harassed. No harassment whatsoever. They were not intimidated,” he said.

He explained that armed policemen stationed at the commission’s gate were part of routine security arrangements.

“Usually, you know that we have a detachment of mobile policemen at the gate all the time. Sometimes you see their trucks parked there. Those are the things they saw that they said we brought three trailers of police,” he stated.

The ICPC spokesman insisted that the commission would continue to obey the court order restricting access to the former governor.

“We will not allow them. The court was specific, saying that the category of persons allowed by the court is his immediate family, his lawyers and his doctors. Anybody outside that category, we do not have the authority of the court to grant access,” he said.

He added that the commission was acting in compliance with the law and ensuring El-Rufai’s safety while in custody.

“We are apolitical. We did not bring policemen to intimidate them. The police officers have always been there,” Odey said.

The ADC had earlier accused the ICPC of obstructing access to El-Rufai after senior leaders of the party were prevented from seeing him at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The party also alleged that heavily armed policemen were deployed to the premises during the visit, describing the action as intimidation targeted at opposition figures.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the ADC had formally written to the ICPC Chairman, Musa Aliyu, requesting visitation rights amid concerns over El-Rufai’s well-being.

El-Rufai is currently standing trial on nine amended charges bordering on alleged violations of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006, the Kaduna State Penal Code 2017, and the Kaduna State Public Procurement Law 2017.

The former Kaduna governor pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

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