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Politics

Tinubu gets APC certificate of return, party’s flag as 2027 presidential candidate Sunday

by Peter Anayo061

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Sunday receive the Certificate and Flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its Presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

The Presidential Primary Elections Committee will present the certificate and flag at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja after nationwide collation of the primary election results.

APC governors, members of the National Executive Committee, the National Working Committee, and the National Assembly, along with party stalwarts, will attend the event, according to a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga on Saturday.

 

 

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