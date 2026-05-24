Sallah: NRC increases Lagos–Ibadan train trips

.Raises fresh alarm over vandalism in Plataeu, Bauchi

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a temporary increase in train services on the Lagos–Ibadan Train Service (LITS) corridor for Tuesday, May 26, 2026, ahead of the Sallah celebration.

This was contained in a statement signed on behalf of NRC management by its Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu.

The corporation explained that the temporary adjustment is aimed at accommodating the expected increase in passenger movement as many Nigerians travel to celebrate the festive season with their families and loved ones.

It noted, “Under the special arrangement, the Corporation will operate six train trips on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, instead of the usual four trips currently operated on the corridor.

“For the day, train departures from the Lagos end will be at 7:45am, 1:40pm and 4:00pm, while departures from the Ibadan end will be at 8:00am, 10:50am and 4:30pm.

“The Management clarified that this arrangement is strictly temporary and applies only to the Sallah travel period. Immediately after the celebration, the normal Tuesday timetable of four trips will resume.

“Similarly, the recently introduced Thursday six-trip operations will be temporarily adjusted next week, as only four trips will operate on Thursday 28th may during the period under review. The regular six-trip Thursday schedule will however resume the following week.

“Meanwhile, the Osun State Government will also operate its annual free Sallah train service on the NRC narrow gauge corridor for indigenes of the state travelling home to celebrate the festival in Osogbo.

“The special train will depart from Iddo Station, Lagos, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, while the return trip from Osogbo to Lagos will take place on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

“The service, which is usually operated during festive periods, is being sponsored by the Osun State Government through a paid arrangement with the Nigerian Railway Corporation to convey Osun indigenes free of charge for the Sallah celebration.

The NRC assured passengers of its commitment to providing safe, efficient and reliable rail transportation services across the country and wishes all Nigerians a peaceful and memorable Sallah celebration.

However, NRC has raised serious concern over renewed and coordinated attacks on railway infrastructure in parts of the country.

The Corporation disclosed that the incident followed fresh incidents of vandalism recorded in Plateau and Bauchi States.

The Corporation described the disturbing development as a direct attack on critical national infrastructure, and an affront on public safety, economic growth and national security.

“In one of the latest incidents recorded on May 21, 2026, a truck reportedly loaded with vandalized railway materials became stuck between Kuru and Science School, Kuru in Plateau State, exposing the dangerous activities of criminal elements involved in the destruction and illegal movement of railway materials.

“Similarly, along Zango, in Bauchi State, between Kilometer 878 and 889, railway slippers were completely removed on both sides of a level crossing, leaving behind few disjointed rail pieces. The Corporation warned that such acts could result in catastrophic train accidents, disruption of rail services, loss of lives and destruction of government investments worth billions of naira,” it stated.

The NRC emphasized that railway tracks, slippers, clips, fastenings and signaling materials are critical national assets built with taxpayers’ money to facilitate transportation, trade, economic activities and national development, and should never be treated as scraps for illegal business.

The Managing Director/CEO of the NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, strongly condemned the persistent attacks on railway facilities, describing the trend as sabotage against national progress and a serious threat to the safety of passengers and railway personnel.

According to him, the increasing incidents of vandalism in the North Central and North East corridors indicate a dangerous pattern that requires urgent collective action from security agencies, state governments, traditional rulers, community leaders and residents living along railway lines.

Dr. Opeifa appealed to Nigerians to see railway infrastructure as a national symbol and strategic economic asset that must be protected at all times. He warned vandals, scrap dealers and individuals involved in the illegal purchase, movement or destruction of railway materials to desist immediately, stressing that anyone caught would face the full weight of the law.

The Corporation also called on security agencies to intensify surveillance and enforcement operations around railway corridors nationwide, while urging members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities around railway facilities.

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