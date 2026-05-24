Presidential primary: Ogun APC leaders, members rally behind Tinubu in peaceful statewide exercise

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election held across Ogun State on Saturday recorded massive participation, peaceful conduct, and overwhelming support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as party leaders and members reaffirmed their commitment to the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Across various wards in the state, party faithful turned out in large numbers to participate in the affirmation exercise, which was conducted peacefully and without disruption.

At Ward 3, Iperu 1, in Ikenne Local Government Area, members began arriving as early as 9 a.m. for the exercise. A total of 830 accredited voters participated, unanimously affirming President Tinubu, who emerged as the sole presidential contestant in the ward.

Speaking after the exercise, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, described the successful conduct of the APC primaries in the state as a reflection of the peace, unity, and political maturity within the party.

According to the governor, Ogun State has consistently maintained a peaceful political atmosphere over the last seven years, enabling citizens and party members to freely participate in democratic processes without violence or intimidation.

“The peace in the state has defined us as a state that knows how to organise, plan, engage, discuss, and manage party affairs without rancour,” Abiodun said.

Abiodun noted that the presidential primary marked the conclusion of a week-long series of APC primaries in the state, including those for the House of Representatives, Senate, House of Assembly, and governorship positions.

He commended President Tinubu for providing purposeful leadership at the national level and praised the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, for putting structures in place that ensured the smooth conduct of the exercises nationwide.

The governor also appreciated party leaders, members of the State Working Committee, and elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Osoba, for their support and guidance throughout the process.

Abiodun added that extensive consultations and engagements across the three senatorial districts helped strengthen party cohesion, deepen participation, and give members a stronger sense of belonging.

Expressing confidence ahead of the 2027 elections, the governor said the APC would emerge victorious, noting that President Tinubu’s reforms and policies had laid the foundation for a new Nigeria.

Similarly, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, described the just-concluded APC primaries in Ogun State as a strong demonstration of the party’s growing popularity, internal democracy, and public confidence in its leadership.

Speaking at Ward 10, Opeji, in Odeda Local Government Area, where over 2,000 APC members participated in the presidential affirmation exercise, Senator Salisu said the turnout witnessed across the state was unprecedented and comparable to a general election.

“It is like we are already having a general election. We are seeing members of the party community in their thousands in various wards,” he said.

The senator, who recently emerged victorious in the Ogun Central Senatorial primary, disclosed that he secured 85,804 votes during the exercise, describing the outcome as a clear endorsement of his stewardship and representation over the past three years.

He also identified the peaceful conduct of the primaries across the state as a major achievement, stressing that despite intense political activities and consultations, no violence was recorded across the 236 wards involved in the exercise.

Senator Salisu attributed the enthusiasm among party members to the achievements of President Tinubu’s administration and the developmental strides of Governor Abiodun, particularly in infrastructure and grassroots development.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this sitting Senator, by the grace of God, is also the incoming Senator,” he declared while reaffirming his candidacy for Ogun Central Senatorial District.

In Owode Ward 3, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, APC faithful also turned out in large numbers for the presidential affirmation exercise as Chief Olusegun Osoba and his son, Rt. Hon. Olumide Osoba, arrived to cheers from party supporters.

Their presence further energized party members and underscored what many described as the unity and strength of the APC structure in Ogun State.

Party faithful at the venue commended Chief Osoba for his leadership role within the party and praised Rt. Hon. Olumide Osoba for sustaining grassroots mobilisation and engagement across the constituency.

Across Ogun State, the APC presidential primary and affirmation exercise ended peacefully, culminating in the unanimous ratification of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

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