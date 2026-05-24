Presidential primaries: APC Govs, stalwarts give support as Tinubu garner landslide votes against lone challenger

.Elections show reflection of APC’s internal democracy- Sanwo-Olu

As Yilwatda predicts landslide victory for APC in 2027

TUNDE ADELEKE, AHMED MARI, Maiduguri, ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenegoa and EMMANUEL NWELEDUM, Port Harcourt with Agency report

President Bola Tinubu is set to secure the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC for his re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This is coming on the heels of the Saturday Presidential primaries held across the 36 states nationwide.

The APC had adopted direct primary for the presidential election which witnessed large turnout of party members across the states.

Reports indicated that the APC’s governors who are the coordinators in their respective states together with party chieftains and members trooped out in massive numbers to vote for the President.

The President along side his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu voted in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Speaking in Lagos after participating in the Party’s primaries in different states of the country, disclosed that he was happy with the way Progressives Governors who conducted the exercise.

In his words: “I am very satisfied that the Governors have done well in their various States. From the ward congresses, Local Government congresses, to the delegate accreditation, validation, members register and certification of the electoral process. It’s been going very well.”

A chieftain of the party, Stanley Osifo, a businessman from Edo State was the lone challenger of Tinubu in the exercise.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the presidential primary held in Lagos as peaceful, transparent and a strong reflection of internal democracy.

The Governor commended the orderly conduct of voting across the 245 wards in Lagos State, noting that the exercise recorded an impressive turnout and enthusiastic participation by party faithful.

He said the exercise reflected the internal democratic process of the party and commended party officials, delegates and security personnel for ensuring a smooth exercise.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who voted at Ward E3, St Stephens (WAEC) School, Adeniji Adele in Lagos Island Local Government Area alongside his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, commended party members, APC officials, and personnel of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring a credible and hitch-free exercise.

Speaking after casting his vote, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the direct primary system had given party members at the grassroots the opportunity to actively participate in choosing the party’s presidential candidate.

He also praised the patience and peaceful conduct of voters, noting that the seamless coordination of the exercise demonstrated the organisational strength of the ruling party ahead of future elections.

Governor Sanwo-Olu further disclosed that he had earlier accompanied President Bola Tinubu to cast his vote at Ward L2, Ikoyi-Obalende in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

He expressed optimism that the outcome of the primary election would strengthen unity within the APC and position the party for continued electoral success at the national level.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the peaceful conduct of members at the polling unit demonstrated the maturity and unity within the party ahead of future electoral activities.

In Ogun State, the election recorded massive participation, peaceful conduct, and overwhelming support for President Bola Tinubu, as party leaders and members reaffirmed their commitment to the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Across various wards in the state, party faithful turned out in large numbers to participate in the affirmation exercise, which was conducted peacefully and without disruption.

At Ward 3, Iperu 1, in Ikenne Local Government Area, members began arriving as early as 9 a.m. for the exercise. A total of 830 accredited voters participated, unanimously affirming President Tinubu, who emerged as the sole presidential contestant in the ward.

Speaking after the exercise, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, described the successful conduct of the APC primaries in the state as a reflection of the peace, unity, and political maturity within the party.

According to the governor, Ogun State has consistently maintained a peaceful political atmosphere over the last seven years, enabling citizens and party members to freely participate in democratic processes without violence or intimidation.

“The peace in the state has defined us as a state that knows how to organise, plan, engage, discuss, and manage party affairs without rancour,” Abiodun said.

Abiodun noted that the presidential primary marked the conclusion of a week-long series of APC primaries in the state, including those for the House of Representatives, Senate, House of Assembly, and governorship positions.

He commended President Tinubu for providing purposeful leadership at the national level and praised the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, for putting structures in place that ensured the smooth conduct of the exercises nationwide.

The President scored 100 percent votes in Mafa Ward of Borno Stat, the home ward of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum during the primaries.

The direct primary election was conducted at Mafa Central Primary School and presided over by the Chairperson of the Presidential Primary Election Committee, Hajiya Inna Alkali Imam.

Tinubu polled 2,175 votes out of the total number of votes cast, representing 100% of all valid votes in the ward. Mafa Ward has 2,277 registered party members, and the exercise saw an impressive turnout, with nearly all registered members participating in the primary while the other contestant, Osifo scored zero votes.

Speaking on the outcome of the Presidential.primaris, Governor Babagana Zulum, who also serves as the Coordinator and Collation Officer for the presidential primary election in the state, said he was in Mafa to witness and participate in the exercise.

The Governor said, “I am from Mafa Ward, and that is why I am here to witness and participate in the exercise. We have two candidates, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr Stanley Osifo,” .

Governor Zulum, who also cast his vote, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the primary and the enthusiasm of party faithful. “So far so good, we have contacted the presidential primary election for Mafa ward, and I am very impressed with the turnout. We have a total of about 2,277 registered party members in Mafa ward, out of which 2,175 were accredited for the voting, and all of them voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while the other candidate scored zero,” Zulum said.

Also, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has declared President Tinubu winner of the APC presidential primary election in Osun State with a total of 100,880 votes.

Oyetola, who served as the chairman of the APC primary election committee in the state, announced the result after the conclusion of the exercise across the local government areas of Osun State.

According to him, Tinubu secured all the votes cast during the primary, representing 100 per cent support from party members who participated in the exercise, leaving his opponent, Mr. Stanley Osayamen Osifo with Zero votes.

The former Osun governor said the exercise was peaceful, transparent and conducted in line with the guidelines of the party, commending APC members and officials for their orderly conduct throughout the process.

He added that the overwhelming support recorded for the president reflected the confidence of party members in Tinubu’s leadership and his administration’s policies at the national level.

Similarly, Tinubu has secured a sweeping victory the presidential primary conducted across Bayelsa state, following the official declaration of results by the state collation and Returning Officer, senator Douye Diri.

Announcing the outcome after collating results from all eight local government areas Diri described the exercise as peaceful, transparent and successfully conducted across every ward in the state with active participation from party members.

According to the results announced, President Tinubu dominated the polls in all local government areas leaving his lone challenger Stanley Osifo, with only five votes statewide.

In Brass Local Government Area, Tinubu secured 39,454 votes, while Osifo recorded none Ekeremor delivered 45,949 votes for the president, again with zero votes for the opposition.

Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area returned 22,593 votes in Tinubu’s favour, while Nembe produced 32,487 votes for the president without any opposition tally.

In Ogbia local government area, Tinubu polled 24,896 votes, maintaining his clean sweep across the state,Sagbama followed with 46,283 votes for the President and no votes for his challenger.

Southern Ijaw recorded one of the highest vote totals, with Tinubu amassing 74,136 votes while Osifo failed to secure any vote the only votes recorded for the opposition came from Yenagoa local government area, where Tinubu polled 30,834 votes and Osifo managed just five votes.

At the end of the collation process the state returning officer declared that president Tinubu received a total of 277,192 votes across Bayelsa state, while Stanley Osifo secured only five votes.

President Tinubu secured a landslide victory in the Rivers State APC Presidential Primary, polling 280,468 votes across the state’s 23 local government areas, with his sole challenger, Stanley Osifo, recording zero votes statewide.

The result was announced at the APC Secretariat by Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara who served as the State Collation Officer for the exercise.

Presenting the outcome after collating results from all LGAs, Fubara said he was satisfied with the conduct of the process and confirmed the figures as authentic.

“I am really impressed by the process, having taken time to collate all the results from the 23 local government areas,” Fubara said.

“After my tabulation, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu scored a total of 280,468 votes, while the other contestant, Mr Stanley Osifo, scored zero.”

Fubara, speaking in his capacity as collation officer, certified the result and directed that it be forwarded to the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

“Having diligently gone through the results, I, Siminalayi Fubara, serving as the State Collation Officer, hereby certify that the information contained in this form represents the true, correct and accurate summary of results from the 23 local government areas of Rivers State,” he said.

“We have been directed to forward the results to Abuja, but notwithstanding that, it is evident that the winner of this election is His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Meanwhile, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of APC, says the party will record a landslide victory in the 2027 general election.

Yilwatda said this on Saturday in Dungun, Kanke Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

The chairman spoke shortly after casting his vote in the presidential primary of the party.

Yilwatda, who was in company of Sen. Simon Lalong (Plateau-South), described the APC as the party to beat.

He noted that the APC, with its massive followership and acceptability across Nigeria, had positioned itself as one of the largest parties in Africa.

“The massive turnout of people shows how the party has penetrated rural communities and villages.

“It also shows that the people believed in it and the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu.

“So, for us, 2027 is walk over; APC will record a landslide victory across Nigeria” he said.

The national chairman promised to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party, particularly those who lost in the recent primaries.

He explained that such move would boost its chances of winning the general election in 2027 with ease.

Speaking, Lalong, who is also the immediate past governor of Plateau, promised to support the national chairman towards ensuring victory for the APC at all levels.

Similarly, Mr Lapchin Golime, the Chairman of Kanke LGA, promised to ensure the victory for Tinubu and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang in the forthcoming general poll.

“We promise 99 per cent votes in Kanke for the president and our governor.

“This is because we have seen and tested real dividend of democracy in our communities” he said.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu will on Sunday receive the Certificate and Flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its Presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

The Presidential Primary Elections Committee will present the certificate and flag at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja after nationwide collation of the primary election results.

APC governors, members of the National Executive Committee, the National Working Committee, and the National Assembly, along with party stalwarts, will attend the event according to a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga on Saturday.

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