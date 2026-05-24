Ogbuku Reaffirms Commitment to Reforms in NDDC

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ongoing reforms and digitisation to enhance service delivery across the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku made this known during a working visit to the NDDC Bayelsa State Office in Yenagoa, where he engaged members of staff and commended their dedication and professionalism.

The Managing Director expressed delight at the warm reception accorded him and praised the workforce for their resilience and commitment to the renewed vision of repositioning the Commission for greater efficiency and impact.

He noted that staff commitment remains central to the Commission’s drive to deliver sustainable development projects and improve the lives of people in the Niger Delta.

According to him, the interaction with staff provided an opportunity to strengthen internal engagement and discuss key developments within the Commission.

Ogbuku briefed the workers on the ongoing policy reforms and digitisation initiatives being implemented by the NDDC, stressing that the measures were critical to modernising the institution and improving operational standards.

He explained that the reforms were designed to streamline workflow processes, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and eliminate inefficiencies that had hindered optimal service delivery in the past.

The NDDC boss further stated that the digitisation programme would promote transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency, while creating a more responsive system capable of meeting the region’s developmental needs.

He urged members of staff to embrace the reforms and remain committed to the Commission’s transformation agenda, noting that their cooperation and professionalism were essential to achieving the desired results.

Ogbuku reiterated the Commission’s resolve to build a stronger and more effective institution that would continue to deliver on its mandate and restore public confidence in the NDDC.

The visit formed part of his broader working tour and stakeholder engagement aimed at advancing the Commission’s renewed vision for sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.

The Director of the Bayelsa State office, Engr. Godknows Alamieyeseigha, on behalf of the staff, thanked the Managing Director for giving them the opportunity to interact meaningfully.

He assured the Managing Director that they would not relent in their efforts to provide quality service that would continue to benefit the region.