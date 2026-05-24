NITDA, Benin’s digital agency, strengthens ties on digital transformation

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Agence des Systèmes d’Information et du Numérique (ASIN), the Information Systems and Digital Agency of the Republic of Benin, have moved to strengthen bilateral cooperation on digital transformation, digital public infrastructure, and innovation-driven governance.

The commitment was reaffirmed during a courtesy visit by the Beninese delegation to NITDA’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, where discussions centred on deepening bilateral cooperation, sharing best practices, and advancing digital development across the region.

Speaking during the engagement, the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, represented by the Director of Stakeholder Management and Partnerships, Dr. Aristotle Onumo, said regional collaboration remains critical to advancing Africa’s digital economy and building resilient digital ecosystems capable of supporting sustainable growth.

He noted that NITDA is committed to driving Nigeria’s digital transformation through the development of policies, standards, and strategic frameworks designed to modernise governance and improve service delivery across the public sector.

According to him, the agency has developed several foundational frameworks, including the Enterprise Governance Framework, Digital Transformation Framework, and Software Quality Assurance Framework, to guide Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in their digital transformation journeys.

“Our goal is to move government institutions beyond basic digitalisation to full digital transformation, and ultimately, to build an intelligent, data-driven government powered by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence,” he said.

Inuwa also disclosed that since 2018, NITDA has reviewed over ₦1.5 trillion worth of government IT projects to ensure compliance, technical alignment, and value for money.

He said the intervention has helped the Federal Government save more than ₦300 billion by eliminating duplication, promoting shared services, and improving the success rate of digital projects across ministries, departments, and agencies.

On digital public infrastructure, he revealed that Nigeria has transitioned from fragmented agency-to-agency data exchanges to a more integrated and citizen-centred digital ecosystem through the Nigerian Data Exchange (NGDX) platform.

He explained that the platform provides a federated and centralised framework for seamless data exchange among government institutions while preserving the autonomy of individual information systems.

According to him, the proposed e-Government and Digital Economy Bill will provide the legal backing needed to strengthen the platform and institutionalise digital collaboration across government.

The DG further highlighted NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0) 2024–2027, which aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and focuses on critical areas such as digital literacy, research and development, cybersecurity, innovation, inclusive access, and strategic partnerships.

Earlier, the Head of International Partnerships at ASIN, Tildy Erlong, said the delegation’s visit followed a recent Smart Africa workshop in Abuja and was aimed at strengthening institutional ties and learning from Nigeria’s digital transformation experience.

She described ASIN as the operational agency under Benin Republic’s digital ministry, responsible for implementing strategic digital development projects across the country in collaboration with key institutions, including the national identity agency, ANIP, and the cybersecurity agency, CENIN.

Erlong highlighted Benin’s achievements in digital public infrastructure, noting that about 98 per cent of the country’s population—approximately 13.6 million citizens—has been enrolled on its digital identity platform.

She added that more than 60 government agencies and service institutions are connected through Benin’s XROAD interoperability platform, enabling the delivery of over 250 digital services to citizens.

According to her, Benin is also prioritising digital inclusion, open-source systems, and the deployment of artificial intelligence to improve service delivery in sectors such as healthcare, education, and justice.