Children’s Day: Stakeholders urge parents, guardians, to instill discipline, value education

By Paul Adunwoke

As Children’s Day is celebrated on May 27, stakeholders in the education sector have warned that parents and guardians play a vital role in shaping the behaviour and attitudes of their children and wards. One of their major responsibilities is to instill discipline.

Discipline helps children develop good manners, respect for authority, honesty, and self-control. The stakeholders noted that a disciplined child is more likely to behave properly both at home and in school. Parents and guardians should place a high value on education by encouraging their children to attend school regularly and take their studies seriously. They should provide learning materials and create an environment that supports academic growth.

When children see that their parents value education, they become more motivated to learn. In addition, the stakeholders stressed that parents should encourage their children without placing excessive pressure on them. Children perform better when they are guided with patience, understanding, and support rather than fear or intimidation.

Consultant on Education Matters to the National School Crime Prevention Corps, Ogun State Command, Mr. Babatunde Ọla Sanyaolu, said parents should motivate their children to improve while recognising their individual abilities and limitations. He added that another important duty of parents is to teach self-discipline and personal responsibility. Children should learn how to manage their time, complete tasks, and make responsible decisions.

These qualities help students become independently focused individuals. Sanyaolu explained that parents should also help their children understand that teachers are their foster parents in school. Teachers guide, educate, and care for students during school hours, and therefore deserve respect and cooperation. To strengthen this relationship, he said parents should communicate regularly with teachers and see them as partners in the training of their children. “Through proper communication, parents can monitor their children’s progress and address challenges early.”

“Furthermore, parents and guardians should avoid attacking or insulting teachers. Such behaviour can create conflict and encourage disrespect among students. Instead, problems should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and cooperation.” However, he said students also have important responsibilities in ensuring their academic success. First, they should take their studies seriously by attending classes, completing assignments, and preparing adequately for examinations. Hard work and dedication are necessary for academic achievement.

“Students should also develop good reading habits. Regular reading improves comprehension, vocabulary, and general knowledge.” Sanyaolu said students should learn from every available source, including books, teachers, educational programmes, and modern technology. “Respect for teachers is another important responsibility of students. Teachers should be obeyed and treated with courtesy because they contribute to students’ intellectual and moral development.”

He said students should also obey school rules and regulations diligently in order to maintain peace, order, and discipline in the school environment.

“Moreover, students should resist bad peer pressure. Negative peer influence can lead to poor behaviour such as truancy, fighting, drug abuse, and examination malpractice. Students should choose friends who encourage positive attitudes and academic excellence.” He stated that technology should also be used wisely. While technology provides opportunities for learning and communication, its misuse can negatively affect students’ studies and behaviour. Therefore, students should use technology responsibly and avoid distractions.

Sanyaolu noted that students should equally develop self-confidence in their abilities. Self-confidence helps them believe in themselves, participate actively in learning activities, and face challenges with courage. “Students should participate actively in co-curricular activities such as sports, debates, clubs, and cultural events. These activities help in building leadership skills, teamwork, creativity, and social interaction.”

Sanyaolu said the pivot of children’s education in Nigeria is the Universal Basic Education (UBE) programme, which is anchored on free and compulsory education for every Nigerian child. The policy is currently operated on the 9-3-4 system, which ensures uninterrupted twelve-year learning from primary school to junior secondary school. He said the pursuit of the UBE policy has brought about a remarkable increase in school enrolment figures across the country. It has afforded more girls the opportunity to attend school and has also opened doors for vulnerable and marginalised children to receive formal education.

In addition, he said the policy offers a smooth transition from primary school to junior secondary school, thereby promoting continuity in learning and reducing the chances of children dropping out of school at an early age. As part of efforts to strengthen basic education, the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGFP) was introduced to provide free meals for pupils. He said this initiative greatly boosted school attendance as many children were motivated to attend school regularly.

Despite these achievements, several factors have weakened the effectiveness of the UBE policy. Although education is said to be free, it is not entirely so, even though tuition is free. Parents are still expected to provide textbooks, exercise books, school bags, sportswear, uniforms, mathematical sets, and other educational materials for their children. Many parents cannot adequately afford these items, making access to education difficult for some children.

Furthermore, no concrete step has been fully taken to enforce the compulsory education aspect of the policy, as there are still many children out of school in different parts of Nigeria. He noted that the principle of equal educational opportunities, which the UBE policy envisages, has also been undermined by disparities in admission processes. Some junior secondary schools are designated as unity or model schools, but they have unequal admission cut-off marks for pupils from different geographical zones or local government areas. In addition, the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGFP) eventually ended prematurely, and this led to a noticeable decline in school attendance in many communities. Above all, he stated that the major problems affecting the implementation of Nigeria’s educational policies are inadequate funding and lack of proper recognition and support for the teaching profession. “These challenges continue to hinder the achievement of the objectives of the UBE programme and the overall development of education in Nigeria.”

Sanyaolu said school infrastructure refers to the basic physical facilities, equipment, and services needed for the smooth operation of teaching and learning in a school environment. It consists of the buildings, equipment, and services that make teaching and learning possible for both teachers and pupils. He said school infrastructure includes classrooms, furniture, electricity, potable water, laboratories, libraries, and internet access. These facilities are important because they help teachers to teach effectively and enable pupils to learn in a safe, comfortable, and motivating environment. They enhance academic activities and promote skill acquisition.

He said when these facilities are lacking or inadequate, several problems may arise in the school system. The absence of proper infrastructure can cause discomfort for pupils and teachers, poor academic performance, unhealthy conditions, reduced acquisition of practical skills, ineffective teaching, and failure in achieving the goals of the curriculum.

“Adequate school infrastructure plays a vital role in promoting quality education and overall academic success.” Sanyaolu stressed that reading culture is the positive habit of reading regularly in order to acquire knowledge, information, and ideas for personal development. It involves developing a consistent interest and enjoyment in reading different materials such as books, newspapers, magazines, and other educational materials. A reading culture helps learners improve their vocabulary, communication abilities, creativity, and overall academic performance. He said schools have a key responsibility in fostering a reading culture among students.

One way they do this is by establishing reading clubs where students come together to discuss books, exchange ideas, and motivate one another to read more. These clubs make reading more engaging and enjoyable. He said another method used by schools is the allocation of specific reading periods in the school timetable. These periods give students dedicated time to read silently and build steady reading habits. Over time, this helps learners become more disciplined and interested in reading. He said schools also encourage reading through academic activities such as debates, quizzes, spelling bees, and essay writing competitions. These events inspire students to read widely in order to perform well, thereby boosting their knowledge, confidence, and communication skills.

Sanyaolu said in addition, many schools take part in external competitions and educational programmes organised by other schools, organisations, or the government. Such programmes and competitions expose students to broader learning opportunities and encourage them to compete academically in a healthy way. “Furthermore, the establishment of libraries or reading rooms is another important way schools promote reading.”