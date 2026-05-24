Bayelsa Poly Graduates 425 At Maiden Convocation

*Gov Diri lauds TETFund’s partnership in institution’s growth, approves vehicles, infrastructure upgrade

A total of 425 National Diploma and Higher National Diploma graduates were on Saturday awarded certificates at the maiden combined convocation ceremony of the Bayelsa State Polytechnic, Aleibiri, in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Douye Diri, at the ceremony, commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for its consistent support towards the growth and development of tertiary education in the state, including the polytechnic.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted Governor Diri, who is the Visitor to the institution, as describing TETFund as a worthy partner in the educational advancement of the state, noting that the interventionist agency has remained instrumental in improving infrastructure and teaching facilities across state-owned higher institutions.

He said: “TETFund as an organ of the Federal Government has been part and parcel of the history of educational development in Bayelsa and indeed across Nigeria.

“The agency has proven to be very worthy partners of the Bayelsa State Government not only in this polytechnic but also in other higher institutions owned by the state. Through the zonal director, I send our goodwill to the Executive Secretary and the management for all they have been doing to improve teaching and learning in Bayelsa State.”

He stated that education remains the cardinal focus of his administration, stressing that it has deliberately shifted emphasis from white-collar education to technical and vocational training aimed at producing self-reliant graduates.

According to him, the establishment of science and technical colleges across the eight local government areas of the state was designed to feed institutions such as Bayelsa Polytechnic with technically skilled students.

“When we assumed office, the first thing on our minds was education, the second was education, and the third was education. That is why this government has prioritised technical and science education that equips our youths with practical skills to become employers of labour rather than job seekers.”

He said the government had established technical colleges across the state to prepare youths for careers in skilled labour, technology and entrepreneurship.

Governor Diri also highlighted the achievements recorded since the relocation of the institution to its permanent site, including accreditation of programmes, infrastructural expansion and improved academic standards.

He praised the management, lecturers and the host community for their resilience and commitment toward the growth of the institution.

The governor announced the approval of two Coaster buses for the institution and directed the Commissioner for Transport to ensure immediate procurement.

He also approved the fencing of the institution to enhance security and directed the Commissioner for Works to assess and report on the construction of internal roads and other infrastructure needs within the campus.

On electricity, he said the state government would extend power from the newly installed gas turbines to Sagbama through Aleibiri to Ekeremor rather than procure a diesel-powered generator for the institution.

The governor equally urged youths in the state to embrace technical education and skills acquisition programmes rather than depending on political patronage or white-collar jobs.

He charged the graduating students to be worthy ambassadors of the institution and Bayelsa State wherever they find themselves.

Earlier, Governor Diri commissioned the Entrepreneurship Skill Development Centre/Warehouse constructed by the state government as part of efforts to strengthen practical learning and innovation.

Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Wisdom Clinton Soreh, in his address, described the maiden convocation as a defining milestone in the institution’s history.

Dr. Soreh expressed gratitude to the state government for relentlessly supporting the growth and development of the institution.

He listed some of the achievements in the polytechnic, with the support of the state government,to include renovation and restructuring of academic buildings, construction of classrooms and offices, renovation of laboratories for Mass Communication, Computer Science, and Accountancy programmes as well as rehabilitation of the library.

Others were the establishment of a temporary skill acquisition centre, development of health service facilities, installation of solar-powered streetlights, water projects, and the provision of solar electricity for classrooms and offices.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony included the Deputy Governor, Dr. Peter Akpe, member representing Ekeremor constituency 1, Hon. Tare Porri, member representing Yenagoa Constituency 1, Chief Ayibanegiyefa Egba, and their Kolokuma/Opokuma constituency 1 colleague, Pamoh Werinipre.

Also in attendance were the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, the Acting Chief of Staff, Government House, Irorodamie Komonibo, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office, Comrade Gowon Toruyouyei, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Gentle Emelah represented by the Permanent secretary Ministry of Education, as well as the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, traditional rulers, education stakeholders, members of the host community among others.