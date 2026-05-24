APC primaries: Ogbeide-Ihama present senatorial result sheet to Oba of Benin

The Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has presented the result sheet from the just-concluded APC Senatorial primaries to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama was joined by party faithful which include, Edo Deputy Gov. Dennis Idahosa, Edo APC Chairman, Jarett Tenebe, former Deputy Governor, Pius Odubu, Edo State APC Secretary Lawrence Okah, and other leaders from Edo South.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the courtesy visit at the Palace on Friday, Ogbeide-Ihama said that the primary election was conducted in accordance with the constitution, guidelines and procedures of the APC.

He explained that party members freely voted in the exercise, and he has come to show his father, the Oba the result.

According to him, what we await now is what every Senatorial candidate in 109 Senatorial Districts in this country awaits, which is usually issued at the national headquarters of our party.

“We will all wait for the certificate of return when it would be issued symbolically to the 109 candidates of the APC”, he said.

Also speaking, Jarett Tenebe, explained that all the APC primaries conducted in Edo were all successful, adding that they were at the Palace to present their candidate who emerged in the Edo South Senatorial District to the Oba.

“But today, as a party that believes in tradition, as a party that respects tradition, we have to bring our candidate who emerged in the Edo South Senatorial District, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama to the palace for royal blessings.

“So, that royal exclamation, “Oba gha to kpere, Ise”, can send him to the red chambers of the National Assembly”, he noted.

Earlier, Odubu, who spoke on behalf of the group, told the Oba that Ogbeide-Ihama emerged with the highest votes in the exercise conducted by the party and was subsequently issued a result sheet by the electoral officer, Mohammed Ajana.

The Oba who received the delegation at his palace, offered prayers and called for peace and unity among members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo.

The highlight of the event was a moment when Oba jokingly asked whether the result sheet displayed before him was generated through Artificial Intelligence (AI), drawing laughter from palace chiefs and members of the delegation.

The Oba thanked the delegation for the visit and urged politicians and their supporters to conduct their activities peacefully, stressing that violence should have no place in the state’s political landscape.

Oba Ewuare II further appealed to aggrieved members of the APC to embrace reconciliation and work together for the progress of Edo South Senatorial District and Edo State, noting that peace and unity remained essential for development.

He emphasized that there is a time for everything and that God’s time is always the best, urging political actors to remain patient and trust in divine providence.

Recalling his long-standing relationship with Ogbeide-Ihama and his family, the monarch noted that they were well known to the palace.

He thereafter prayed for Ogbeide-Ihama and directed palace chiefs to also remember him in their prayers as he pursues his political ambition, according to a statement by Dr Ebojele Akhere Patrick the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

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