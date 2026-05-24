2027: Yilwatda predicts landslide victory for APC

Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the party will record a landslide victory in the 2027 general election.

Yilwatda said this on Saturday in Dungun, Kanke Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

The chairman spoke shortly after casting his vote in the presidential primary of the party.

Yilwatda, who was in the company of Sen. Simon Lalong (Plateau-South), described the APC as the party to beat.

He noted that the APC, with its massive followership and acceptability across Nigeria, had positioned itself as one of the largest parties in Africa.

“The massive turnout of people shows how the party has penetrated rural communities and villages.

“It also shows that the people believed in it and the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu.

“So, for us, 2027 is walk over; APC will record a landslide victory across Nigeria” he said.

The national chairman promised to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party, particularly those who lost in the recent primaries.

He explained that such move would boost its chances of winning the general election in 2027 with ease.

Speaking, Lalong, who is also the immediate past governor of Plateau, promised to support the national chairman towards ensuring victory for the APC at all levels.

Similarly, Mr Lapchin Golime, the Chairman of Kanke LGA, promised to ensure the victory for Tinubu and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang in the forthcoming general poll.

“We promise 99 per cent votes in Kanke for the president and our governor.

“This is because we have seen and tested real dividend of democracy in our communities,” he said.

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