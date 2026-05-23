Trump orders Green Card applicants to begin from home countries

Nigerians and other foreign residents seeking permanent stay in the United States have been required to return home and apply for the highly desired Green Card from consulates.

The new requirement comes in alignment with ongoing efforts by the United States government to prune down the number of illegal residents, most of whom have overstayed their visa periods and now wish to acquire citizenship or permanent stay.

The administration of President Donald Trump Friday announced a significant shift in long-standing US immigration policy, entailing a major change that would now require most foreign nationals seeking permanent residency to apply for green cards from outside the country.

Daily Champion reports that the new directive, unveiled by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), will affect individuals currently living in the US on temporary visas, including work, student and tourist permits.

Under the revised policy, temporary visa holders seeking lawful permanent residency must leave the United States and complete their applications through US consulates or embassies in their home countries, except in what officials described as “extraordinary circumstances.”

USCIS spokesman Zach Kahler said the change was intended to restore what the agency described as the original intent of immigration law.

“From now on, an alien who is in the U.S. temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances,” Kahler stated.

He added that the policy would reduce the number of applicants who remain in the United States illegally after being denied residency applications.

“This policy allows our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivizing loopholes. When aliens apply from their home country, it reduces the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the U.S. illegally after being denied residency,” he said.

Before the change, many immigrants already living legally in the United States could adjust their status to permanent residency without leaving the country, particularly through marriage, employment sponsorship, or family-based petitions.

The new requirement is expected to create significant uncertainty for thousands of migrants whose applications may now require prolonged separation from their families, studies, or employment while awaiting decisions abroad. Green card processing can often take several months or even years depending on visa categories and applicants’ countries of origin.

Local media reports cited concerns raised by immigration lawyers and advocacy groups who warn that the policy could disrupt decades of established immigration procedures and discourage eligible applicants from pursuing residency.

According to the reports, Shev Dalal-Dheini of the American Immigration Lawyers Association said the USCIS appeared to be attempting to dismantle long-standing adjustment-of-status processes.

Legal aid organizations also warned that some migrants may face serious risks if required to return to their home countries, especially individuals fleeing conflict or persecution, or those from countries where US consular services are limited or unavailable.

Jessie De Haven, senior staff attorney with the California Immigration Project, said there remained widespread uncertainty over how the policy would be implemented and whether exemptions would be broadly granted.

“It’s really hard to tell how this is going to be applied,” she said, adding that the move could have “a chilling effect” on immigration applications.

The policy forms part of a broader immigration crackdown under the administration of Donald Trump, which has pursued tighter restrictions on both legal and illegal immigration pathways while increasing enforcement measures aimed at curbing unlawful entry into the United States.

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