Otti: We’re rebuilding Abia people’s trust, construct 414 roads, reduce debt profile to 60%

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has disclosed that his administration within three years in office is rebuilding trust in government and governance as well as restored the pride of Abia people both home and abroad.

Governor Otti made the disclosure during the May Edition of Governor’s media chat held at Government House, Umuahia.

“We are happy that this administration will clock three years in office this month. We are rebuilding trust in government and governance and have restored the pride of our people both home and abroad.”

According to him, the people of Abia now have faith in governance as well as what government is doing, adding, “We can also make mistakes.”

Gov. Otti said his administration has restored security in all the 17 local government areas of the State as well as “ensure justice and fair play in our system,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Governor has disclosed that his administration has constructed 414 roads across the state, measuring about 864.12 kilometres within the last three years.

Governor Otti further pointed out that his administration has reduced the debt profile of the state by about 60%.

The Governor made this known during his interactive monthly media chat, tagged, “Governor Alex Otti Speaks to Abians,” held at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia.

He said, “In the last three years, we have constructed 414 roads with street lights and drainage systems. We are consistent in terms of delivering street lights with the roads. And of course drainage.

“And a lot of them is going to be commissioned from next week. There are another 82 roads under construction and they are at different stages of completion. Those 82 roads, most of them on contract, measure about 212 kilometres.

“We have been able to reduce our debt profile significantly by about 60%. From about 191 billion Naira in 2023 to less than 50 billion Naira at the end of 2025.

“Our government has also been positively wrapped, particularly in areas of fiscal sustainability, transparency and accountability.

“The budget of the state’s report moved Abia from No. 17 two years ago in 2023 to No. 4 last year in 2025.

“And we believe we will continue to do well. These are independent rankings. It just gives you an idea of how the government is being run,” Gov. Otti stated.

Speaking also Gov Otti revealed that the government has identified and recovered assets allegedly acquired illegally as part of ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening accountability and transparency in governance.

He said that in environmental sanitation, the state now evacuates about 13 tonnes of refuse weekly while over 2,000 jobs have been created through the Abia State Environmental Agency.

He said that in the transportation sector, where electric buses were introduced among others, another set of electric buses would come into the state by July, while the new bus terminal in Umuahia would be commissioned on the 27th of this month, and adding that the state is installing charging stations in Umuahia and Aba to support the electric buses initiative.

Gov Otti revealed the milestone achieved in the area of lands, “In the area of lands and public buildings, as of yesterday, 4,707 Certificates of Occupancy have been signed. Information available to me, that number is more than the total number of certificates of occupancy signed between 1999 and 2023.

“We also have completed the new Abia Master Plan. It will be launched any moment from now.

“We have worked with the UN-Habitat. Of course, the digitisation of land records. 4 million documents have been scanned into the system,” Gov. Otti stated.

In education and health, the Governor highlighted several progresses made including building of smart schools, two of which would be commissioned at Ubakala in Umuahia South and the Umuomaiukwu in Isialangwa North, recruitment of teachers, transformations in ABSU, ASCETA and Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic among others.

He noted that 821 healthcare professionals were recruited, while 771 have already resumed duties across hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the state.

He disclosed that over 93,000 residents have enrolled in the state health insurance scheme and said that 277 primary healthcare centres have been retrofitted across the state.

“Out of the 277 healthcare centres retrofitted, 200 were handled by the state government while 77 were supported by the World Bank. So far, 121 of them are fully functionalised” Gov. Otti explained.

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