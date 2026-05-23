NDC sets up 20-member National Selection C’ttee ahead of Gov’ship, NASS primaries

KASIE ABONE, Awka

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has constituted a 20-member National Selection Committee as part of preparations for its forthcoming Governorship and National Assembly primaries.

The party said the move was aimed at strengthening transparency, internal democracy and credibility in its candidate selection process ahead of the 2026 elections.

According to a statement signed by the National Secretary, Hon. (Barr.) Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, the committee was approved by the National Leader of the Party following recommendations from the National Working Committee (NWC).

The committee is expected to review and scrutinize reports submitted by the National Screening Committee and take final decisions on the screening outcomes of aspirants seeking the party’s tickets.

Former Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe will serve as Chairman of the committee, while Barr. Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu will act as Secretary.

Other members include Comrade Babatunde Ali, Alhaji Sidi Abdul Bomi, Alhaji Mohammed Bakin Zuwo, Dr. Danlami Arabs, Barr. Fredrick E. Owotorufa, Chief Teddy Obey, Chief Barnabas J. Ejisi, Pastor Dr. (Mrs.) Adedayo Ekong, Yenusa Tanko, Dr. Moses Paul, Buba Galadima, H.E. Aminu Abdulsalam, Danladi Abdulhamid, Prof. Udenta Udenta, Barr. Reuben Egwuaba, Dudu Mamman Manuga, Dr. Grace N. Onyekusiobi, and Alhaji Shittu Mohammed.

The party appealed to aspirants, stakeholders and members to remain patient and cooperative, noting that the process would be conducted within a tight timeline to ensure the emergence of broadly acceptable candidates.

The statement further explained that only aspirants cleared by both the National Screening Committee and the National Selection Committee would be eligible to purchase nomination forms.

It added that where consensus arrangements fail, the party would conduct direct primaries between May 28 and May 30, 2026, in line with its guidelines.

The committee is scheduled to be formally inaugurated on Monday, May 25, 2026, after which it will immediately commence its assignment.

Reaffirming its commitment to credible and inclusive internal processes, the NDC said the exercise was designed to strengthen party unity and position it for electoral success in the coming polls.

For a better society

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