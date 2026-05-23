Mutfwang surpasses Yilchini Bida with 230, 265 votes’ margin in Plateau APC gov’ship primary 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has defeated Commodore Yilchini Bida Jan (rtd) with a 230,265-vote margin to emerge governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the state in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

Governor Mutfwang polled a total of 233, 335 votes while Yilchini got 3,070 votes in a keenly contested governorship primary election held on Thursday 21st May 2026, across the 17 local government areas of Plateau.

Announcing the outcome of the exercise at the APC secretariat in Jos alongside INEC officials, the chairman of the APC governorship primary election committee for Plateau, Barr. Fidelis Mnyim revealed that the total votes cast stood at 239,405, being votes scored by the respective aspirants as announced across the various local government areas.

“The total number of votes scored by Chief Yilchini Bida Jan (rtd) is 3,070 as Barr. Caleb Mutfwang scored a total of 233,335 votes.

“By the powers conferred on me and in line with the Electoral Act, the APC Constitution and the party guidelines,that Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, having satisfied the requirements of the party constitution and guidelines and having scored the highest number of lawful votes cast, is hereby declared the winner of the APC governorship primary election and returned elected as the APC governorship candidate for Plateau State”, the committee chairman mentioned.

Chairman of APC in Plateau, Hon. Rufus Bature commended the committee officials for their patience, tolerance, perseverance which makes the exercise seamless, transparent and credible.

Bature urged APC loyalists to mobilize en-masse and participate fully during the presidential primary election slated for Saturday 23rd May, 2026 in various wards nationwide.

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