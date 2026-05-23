MASSOB celebrates 26th anniversary, renews call to divide Nigeria into 6 zones

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Chief Ralph Uwazuruike led Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, otherwise called Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Friday, celebrated her 26th anniversary of the Re- declaration of Biafraland on May 22nd 2000.

In his speech, the Prime Minister of Biafra Internal Government, Elder Calistus Eze, said, “We commemorate the 26th anniversary of the re-declaration of Biafra and the historic hoisting of the Biafra flag by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, at No. 175 Faulks Road, Aba, on May 22, 2000.

“This date remains a defining moment in the modern history of our people. It was a day when the spirit of Biafra rose again through the path of non-violence, self-Determination, discipline, and peaceful resistance. It was a declaration to the world that the aspirations of a people cannot be extinguished by war, intimidation, or political exclusion.

“On behalf of the Biafra Internal Government, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Biafrans across the world for remaining steadfast, resilient, and committed to the noble ideals of freedom, justice, and dignity,” he stated

In a statement signed and issued to newsmen by the Minister for information to Biafra Internal Government (BIG), Com. Ijeomah Anthony, elder Eze also used the solemn and historic occasion to appreciate leader and four deer of the movement, Uwazuruike, members and every friend and supporter whose sacrifices and commitment have sustained it for over two decades.

The Information Minister disclosed that Elder Eze urged all Biafra citizens and foreign nationals residing within Biafra land to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly in accordance with our non-violence philosophy.

He warned that the global community is watching their conduct, their discipline, and their commitment to international principles of peaceful self-determination as enshrined in the Montevideo Convention of December 26, 1933, and in line with the values of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO), of which MASSOB identifies with.

“Today, we also extend warm congratulations and fraternal greetings to the government and people of the Republic of Somaliland on the successful celebration of their May 18 independence anniversary.

“The people of Somaliland have demonstrated to the world that resilience, internal consensus, institution-building, democratic governance, and peaceful Self-determination can sustain a nation even in the absence of early international recognition. Their journey stands as an inspiration to oppressed and stateless peoples around the world.

“Therefore, on behalf of the Biafra Internal Government (BIG) and the people of Biafra, I officially acknowledge and recognize Somaliland as a Republic and a symbol of peaceful national self-determination. This position has received the approval and support of the Biafra Parliament, the Elders-in-Council, traditional rulers, religious leaders across Biafra land, and the leadership of BIM–MASSOB.

“Furthermore, I call upon the Government of the United States of America, the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, and the international community to urgently support a peaceful and negotiated restructuring and division of Nigeria into Sovereign Republics along six geo-political zones.

“The concerns raised by Chief Uwazuruike during the re-declaration of Biafra on May 22, 2000, particularly on insecurity, ethnic persecution, political marginalization, religious extremism, and state failure, now threatened virtually every ethnic nationality trapped within the Nigerian state.

“What was once dismissed as a regional concern has become a national crisis affecting all the people, minority communities, and even sections of Northern Nigeria itself. The persistent insecurity, terrorism, economic collapse, mass displacement, and deepening distrust among ethnic nationalities have dangerously weakened the foundations of the Nigerian union.

“If urgent international mediation and peaceful constitutional separation are not pursued, the risk of a violent and uncontrollable breakup may become inevitable, as predicted by several international observers and policy experts over the years.

,”We therefore advocate a peaceful, civilized, and internationally supervised transition into Sovereign Republics where every tribe can determine her future freely, peacefully, and democratically without bloodshed.

“Do not be provoked by intimidation, persecution, or discouragement. Our struggle remains moral, lawful, and peaceful. We must continue to build our institutions, strengthen our unity, uphold discipline, and demonstrate to the world that Biafra represents order, civilization, justice, and responsible nationhood.

“If Somaliland can receive official recognition from the State of Israel and the heavens did not fall, then the recognition of Biafra by the international community and powerful nations of the world shall also come in due time, including recognition by Nigeria, our parent nation, so long as we remain committed to non-violence and truth,” the movement assured.

“Every genuine struggle for freedom rooted in justice, discipline, sacrifice, and faith has always prevailed in the end,” MASSOB posited.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2