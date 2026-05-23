Fubara: We’re in high spirits, pledges to complete ongoing projects

EMMANUEL BWELEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reassured residents that his administration remains committed to completing all ongoing infrastructure projects across the state, declaring that he is in “high spirits” despite losing the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship ticket.

The governor made the pledge on Friday while inspecting the ongoing construction of the new Airport Road Bypass in Port Harcourt. He disclosed that the project had reached 65% completion.

Fubara said political developments would not distract his government from delivering projects that directly impact the lives of Rivers people.

“I want to assure our people that notwithstanding the situation of things, one thing that I can promise everyone is that every good work that we have started, by the special grace of God, will continue and we will complete them. We’re in high spirits. Like, we always say, Rivers First,” he said.

The governor explained that the bypass was conceived to provide an alternative route for communities around the airport and prevent disruptions along the main highway to the Port Harcourt International Airport.

“We’ve always had these issues where the community may want to express their anger or dissatisfaction over some activities of the airport authorities; in the process, they always block the airport road,” he said.

“We thought that in this modern society, such actions are not necessary anymore because whenever it happens, it affects the economic activities of the state. So we liaised with the community and created this bypass.”

Fubara, who was conducted around the site by the contractors, expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and said the entire project would be delivered before October 2026.

The inspection comes days after the governor announced his withdrawal from the APC governorship primaries, citing the need to prioritize peace and unity in Rivers State.

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