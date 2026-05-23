FG denies suspending collective bargaining agreements with health sector

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal Government has denied suspending Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) with stakeholders in the health sector until after 2027, saying the insinuation was not true.

It said the present administration of President Bola Tinubu respects agreements with workers at all sectors and would continue dialogue and responsible negotiation with them.

The statement signed by Annah Daniel, Head of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja Friday said: “Government wishes to categorically state that such claims are misleading, unfounded, and do not reflect the position or commitment of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration toward workers’ welfare and industrial harmony within the health sector.

“The Government remains committed to constructive engagement, continuous dialogue, and responsible negotiations with all health sector unions and professional bodies in line with established labour laws and international best practices.

“Collective bargaining remains a vital instrument for promoting industrial peace, improving working conditions, and ensuring effective healthcare service delivery to citizens.

“While Government acknowledges the prevailing economic realities and the need for prudent management of national resources, this does not translate into abandonment or suspension of agreements with health sector stakeholders.

“Discussions and consultations with relevant unions are ongoing and will continue in good faith towards mutual beneficial outcomes.

“Furthermore, It is important to emphasize that the administration recognizes the invaluable contributions of the healthcare professionals to national development and public health service delivery.

“Government will therefore continue to prioritize policies and interventions aimed at strengthening the health sector and improving the welfare of its workforce.

“To this, therefore, members of the public and stakeholders are advised to disregard misinformation capable of creating unnecessary tension within the sector; Government remains open to dialogue and committed to sustaining industrial harmony for the overall interest of the nation”.

For a better society

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