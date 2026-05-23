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APC Presidential Primary: Sanwo-Olu says conduct shows a reflection of internal democracy

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Politics

APC Presidential Primary: Sanwo-Olu says conduct shows a reflection of internal democracy

by Peter Anayo097

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday described the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election as peaceful, transparent and a strong refletion of internal democracy, following the orderly conduct of voting across the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who voted at Ward E3, Adeniji Adele on Lagos Island alongside his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, commended party members, APC officials, and personnel of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring a credible and hitch-free exercise.

Speaking after casting his vote, the governor said the direct primary system had given party members at the grassroots the opportunity to actively participate in choosing the party’s presidential candidate.

He noted that the exercise, which took place simultaneously across the 245 wards in Lagos and other parts of the country, recorded an impressive turnout and enthusiastic participation by party faithful.

According to him, about 1,887 party members had voted at his ward as of the time he cast his ballot, describing the turnout as a sign of the confidence members have in the APC and the democratic process.

Sanwo-Olu also praised the patience and peaceful conduct of voters, noting that the seamless coordination of the exercise demonstrated the organisational strength of the ruling party ahead of future elections.

Sanwo-Olu further disclosed that he had earlier accompanied President Bola Tinubu to cast his vote at Ward L2, Ikoyi-Obalende in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

He expressed optimism that the outcome of the primary election would strengthen unity within the APC and position the party for continued electoral success at the national level.

Party supporters and residents were seen at the voting venue during the exercise, while security operatives maintained order throughout the process.

 

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